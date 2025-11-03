Kevin Stefanski announces major change with Cleveland Browns offense after bye week
The Cleveland Browns entered their bye week with a 2-6 record and emerged with some changes.
After the Browns lost to the New England Patriots in Week 8, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the team would look at everything going into their bye week.
On Monday, Stefanski announced that he’s turning over play calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
This marks the second consecutive season where Stefanski has relegated his offensive play calling duties to his offensive coordinator. Last season, when Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the year, Stefanski handed the call sheet over to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as Jameis Winston took over.
Upon Dorsey being fired from the Browns after last season’s three win debacle, the Browns promoted Rees as the new offensive coordinator. The idea was that Rees would help Stefanski modernize the offensive scheme that helped veteran quarterback Joe Flacco win Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 and helped the Browns make the NFL Playoffs.
But Stefanski’s offense has not looked similar to the successful offense that Cleveland deployed in 2023. Rees will now get his shot at calling plays, but the Browns will certainly need more out of everybody offensively.
The wide receivers have been horrible. Jerry Jeudy is nowhere near the receiver he looked like at the end of last season. Cedric Tillman will be returning from the injured reserve, and as the Browns evaluate the young talent on their roster, he should certainly command some more targets.
Rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel has underwhelmed as well. Cleveland’s porous offensive line has not helped the undersized quarterback, but his physical limitations cause him to be outmatched by average NFL defenses. Prior to the letdown against the Patriots, Gabriel was at least taking care of the football, but that ended after two ugly interceptions in New England.
At 2-6, the Browns needed something to change.
Stefanski will remain the head coach despite plenty of public pressure. But the offense has looked completely lifeless throughout the first eight games of their season. They already changed quarterbacks from Flacco to Gabriel, and it hasn’t made any difference.
Perhaps Rees can unlock Gabriel and this passing attack. The Browns have been able to lean on standout rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, but the offense has become so predictable that he hasn’t been very effective running the football.
If Rees cannot get things looking better quickly, all attention will turn to fifth-round quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
One thing is certain – Stefanski handing off play calling duties to his offensive coordinators out of shear desperation in consecutive seasons isn’t a great look.