Joe Burrow warns Browns star Myles Garrett ahead of Week 18 with record in reach

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will have just one more shot at NFL immortality, but he will have to do it against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Garrett is currently at 22 sacks on the season and is one away from breaking the NFL record for most sacks in a regular season. His Week 18 opponent is against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the man he will need to take down to break that record, quarterback Joe Burrow, isn't going to make it easy for Garrett to get the record.

“I’m not gonna go out of my way to not let him get the record… I’m gonna go play football. There are going to be situations where a sack is the best of the bad outcomes of that play.”

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow on facing Myles Garrett when he can get the sack record:



The Bengals are not known for having a great offensive line, but the unit has actually improved its play of late, and it won't be as easy for Garrett to earn that record. Cincinnati's offensive line has allowed 34 sacks on the season, and Burrow has taken 15 of those in seven games in 2025.

Garrett did have a nine-game streak of getting at least a half sack until Week 17 in the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh held Garrett in check with only one quarterback hit and, most importantly, prevented him from recording a sack in the game.

The last time Garrett and the Browns faced Burrow and the Bengals was in Week 1, when Cincinnati won 17-16. Garrett had three quarterback hits and two sacks in the game.

Besides the 22 sacks that Garrett has racked up this season, he also has an NFL-leading 32 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback hits, and 50 quarterback pressures in 16 games.

Time is running out for Garrett to make NFL history, and the pressure is mounting, as this is a rare feat that hasn't been achieved often. Despite some of the harsh offensive lines he has faced of late, this is one where any NFL fan feels he should be able to dominate and get to Burrow easily.

In a season where nothing has gone well for the Browns, this is the only thing that is keeping fans gripped to watching Cleveland play week after week, and not just fans from Ohio, but everywhere. Garrett has a chance to do the unthinkable and truly cement his legacy in the NFL as one of the great pass rushers ever.