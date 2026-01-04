Kevin Stefanski could stun Browns fans by getting hired by NFC contender

There is a lot unknown about what the Cleveland Browns will do after the season, as there are a ton of questions about head coach Kevin Stefanski and whether he will still have a job.

All indications have been that the Browns' brass is waiting for the results of their Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The decision is expected to be made by Monday morning.

Should Stefanski be fired from the Browns, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has a surprise team to keep in mind: the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have Matt LaFleur as the head coach, and the team is currently in the NFC playoffs as the seventh seed, but the performance of the Wild Card game could depend on whether LaFleur still has a job or not.

With no contract beyond 2026, there's still a chance the Packers will move on from coach Matt LaFleur, depending on how the postseason goes. And Green Bay could become a potential landing spot for Kevin Stefanski. https://t.co/xYXgyeIvwV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2026

Cleveland has a big decision to make with Stefanski, as his run with the Browns has been one of the best the franchise has ever had since returning to the city in 1999. Stefanski has won NFL Coach of the Year twice and has gone 1-2 in two postseason appearances with the Browns since coaching the team in 2020.

It is expected that Stefanski will have many options if the Browns fire him. He would be one of the top head coaching candidates in the NFL and would have his pick of which job he wants.

Stefanski doesn't want to leave Cleveland, though, as the Browns are set to have two first-round picks and have a bright future. Five rookies on the team have played well this season, setting up a strong foundation for the franchise.

Should the Browns move on and the Packers' job becomes available, that would be the perfect spot for Stefanski to coach, as he'd have a playoff-quality team with an elite pass rusher on defense. That job might be a bit more competitive, as that would be the best available job in the NFL.

This is not going to be an easy decision for a franchise that has been plagued by poor decisions over the last few years, including bringing in Deshaun Watson, losing multiple draft picks, and giving him a fully guaranteed contract to get 19 games out of him in three years. That doesn't completely fall on Stefanski, as Watson has had multiple injuries, but after winning less than 10 games in the last two seasons combined, it's all about winning.

Browns fans will have to wait and see, as it could be a long 24 to 48 hours, but one that might end up benefiting another team with Super Bowl aspirations.