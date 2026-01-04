NFL insider expects Cleveland Browns to make their coaching change soon

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for one final game against the Cincinnati Bengals, all attention will turn to a busy offseason full of difficult choices.

Those choices will all start with the head coach position, and as of right now, it seems Kevin Stefanski may not be part of Cleveland’s plans for the future anymore.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Stefanski has the hottest seat in the Browns organization. It’s believed he will either be let go or traded shortly after the season ends, though a trade is considered unlikely.

If those rumors are true, it’ll end a six year stint that saw the Browns make the playoffs twice, in 2020 and 2023.

Stefanski also managed to win Coach of the Year twice during his stint with the Browns. During his first win in 2020, it was because he managed to lead Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Breaking a stretch like that will always make someone a candidate for awards.

The second time Stefanski managed to lead Cleveland to the postseason, despite starting five different quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson and Joe Flacco took the bulk of the games, but P.J. Walker, Dorain Thompson-Robinson and Jeff Driskel all saw time too.

Stefanski was praised for his ability to keep the team competitive, even without solid quarterback play for most of the year.

Fast forward to the past two seasons, and it’s been a whole different story. Stefanki has one just seven games, struggling to have an offense that can sustain drives and put points on the board.

This season, he especially received backlash for his treatment of the quarterbacks. The Browns started the season with Flacco, but after struggles, he turned to the rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Many critics say he stuck with Gabriel for too long, and didn’t set either up for success with his playcalling.

This week, it’s been awkward as some players have tried to defend Stefanski, while others admit it may be for the best for him to leave. Even Stefanski seemed to be ready for a change of scenery when asked about his future.

It seems unlikely Stefanski will have to wait too long for a new job opportunity, even if it’s as a coordinator once again. He has still managed to find plenty of success at the NFL level. Teams likely won’t give up draft capital to get him, but will likely pounce on the chance to bring him in once he’s released.