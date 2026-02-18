Wyatt Teller Future With Cleveland Browns Already Revealed

The Cleveland Browns will have plenty of work to do on their offensive line this offseason.

And that just got a lot more significant.

On Wednesday afternoon, Browns right guard Wyatt Teller announced on Instagram that he will not be back with the Browns next season.

Longtime Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller says goodbye to Cleveland in an Instagram post. He’s one of many veterans set to hit free agency this offseason as the Browns undergo an overhaul on offense. pic.twitter.com/jXZLQkSECP — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) February 18, 2026

Teller becomes the second Browns player to post a farewell message on Instagram this offseason, as tight end David Njoku also will not return to the team next season.

The Browns acquired Teller via trade with the Buffalo Bills all the way back in 2019. He’s been a mainstay on the team’s offensive line ever since. Teller played under new Browns head coach Todd Monken during that 2019 season, but clearly, the Browns have other plans in mind to rebuild their offensive line this offseason.

What Teller’s departure means for the Browns

The Browns will watch all of their starting offensive linemen enter free agency.

After firing Kevin Stefanski following six seasons with the Browns, general manager Andrew Berry professed that the team would have one of the youngest – if not the youngest – rosters in the NFL next season. They’re clearly planning on significant roster turnover on the offensive side of the football.

The Browns will need to replace all five starting linemen. They’ll also have an eye out to rebuild their wide receiver position group, as Jerry Jeudy was wildly underwhelming after a career-best season the year before.

Starting left tackle Cam Robinson was consistently inconsistent last season, and would be more of a depth piece if he returns. Left guard Joel Bitonio is still contemplating retirement, and the void date on his contract has been pushed until March 10.

Center is a massive question mark, as Ethan Pocic is a free agent that suffered a season-ending injury last year. His replacement, Luke Wypler, suffered a season-ending injury of his own in late December.

Without Teller on the right side, the Browns will hope that Dawand Jones can return to health to play right tackle. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin reworked his deal with the Browns and he’ll also be an unrestricted free agent.

The Browns will descend on Indianapolis for the NFL Combine next week. Surely, Berry and the team’s scouts will have a close eye on every offensive line prospect, as the team has holes all over the offense.

One thing is certain – Teller won’t be back.

Subscribe on YouTube for the best daily Browns coverage: