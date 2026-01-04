Despite the rough season for the Cleveland Browns, the defense has continued to be among the league’s best units, often carrying the team.

In the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals, the defense had to do all the scoring, forcing two turnovers and taking them both back for touchdowns.

That gives the Browns’ defense four touchdowns on the year, the most in the entire NFL this season, and the most by the organization since 2013, where they also scored four.

Against the Bengals, the first touchdown came late in the first quarter, where the Bengals were driving into the red zone and looked like they were about to take a two-score lead.

Instead, defensive lineman Shelby Harris got a hand up to tip the ball, and it was intercepted by linebacker Devin Bush. He returned it 97 yards, getting help from a Myles Garrett block, for a touchdown.

He took an excessive celebration penalty after the touchdown, but the Browns overcame it easily.

Then on the Bengals next drive, Joe Burrow hit tight end Noah Fant for a quick completion. Grant Delpit and Jerome Baker got to Fant, with Baker knocking the ball free.

Sam Webb, who was a late season addition for Cleveland, scooped the ball up and ran 47 yards for another touchdown. He also took an excessive celebration, but Andre Szymdt quickly recovered with the PAT.

A third touchdown came against the Miami Dolphins, with the midseason trade acquiree Tyson Campbell. On the first play out of halftime, Campbell picked off quarterback Tua Tagovoila and tight-roped down the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown.

That would help the Browns come away with a 31-6 win.

In week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, Bush scored his first touchdown of the year after picking off Lamar Jackson. Jackson was put in a 2nd-and-19 after a Garrett sack. Jackson forced a pass that he intercepted, and took it 23 yards for a touchdown.

It wasn’t enough for Cleveland to win the game, as they would still lose 23-16.

The Browns defense has shown the ability to generate turnovers, and take them back when there’s an opportunity.

Next season, the defense will need to be able to have a similar level of production, as the offense will likely be young and inexperienced, often leading to lulls like they had this year.

Hopefully, Cleveland will be able to keep key pieces like Bush, and be able to dominate as a unit once again, even if there are big-time changes to the coaching staff.