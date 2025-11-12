Kevin Stefanski refuses to provide update on Deshaun Watson's return
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski failed to provide an update on quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The 30-year-old signal caller suffered a torn achilles back in October of 2024, followed by a re-tear in January of this year that slowed down his recovery process. Due to such injuries, the front office and coaching staff looked to turn a different direction at quarterback, bringing in veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett while drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Such decisions put Watson at the back of everyone's minds, but recently, he's entered the picture yet again. He has posted on social media practicing in the Browns' facilities and doing individual workouts.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 12, Stefanski was asked about the organization's goal with Watson and if he wants to see him back on the field.
"I don't have an update there," he said.
Saying he doesn't have an update is an update in itself.
While Stefanski has repeatedly bounced around Watson and his current recovery process, quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave hasn't. He spoke to the 30-year-old quarterback's recovery late last month.
“I know he wants to play a lot of football again,” Musgrave said. “He feels like he’s got a lot of tread left on his tires."
On Tuesday, Nov. 11, Watson's post on social media highlighted his efforts away from the team.
“Had to walk a lot of miles to get here,” Watson's Instagram story read.
His comments were in response to his own post that read, "Be READY! MoreGLORY."
Since 2022, Watson has only played in 19 games, due to injuries and suspensions, tossing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was averaging a completion mark of 61.2% with a successful passing rate of 37.3%.
Cleveland's front office currently has him on a five-year, $230,000,000 deal, with restructured money taking his contract through 2029. He becomes a free agent in 2027 at the age of 32 years old.
While Stefanski and the front office still try to figure out what to do with Watson, they have repeatedly doubled down on Gabriel, who's the team's starting quarterback moving forward.
“We’re committed to getting better as an offense,” Stefanski said. “Dillon is certainly committing to improving every which way he can. And all the while, all of our players, young players, are developing and working so hard behind the scenes to make sure that they’re getting better on a daily basis.”
Currently, Gabriel is completing just 58.6% of his passes, which is 32nd in the NFL through seven games and five starts. He also has 869 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions with a long of 24 yards on a completion this season.
"Any quarterback, young and old, you’re gonna miss throws," Stefanski said.
He's averaging 5.0 yards per attempt and 8.5 yards a completion.
The Browns, with Gabriel at the helm, look for win number three on the season this coming weekend.
Cleveland will play host to the Baltimore Ravens from Huntington Bank Field with kickoff slated for a late afternoon 4:25 p.m. The Ravens enter with an overall record of 4-5, not much higher than Cleveland's success.