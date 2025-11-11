Kevin Stefanski gives odd responses to questions on Cleveland Browns quarterbacks
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is 1-4 through five starts in his rookie season and is struggling to get over the hump.
Gabriel is improving, but it hasn't resulted in a drastic change of results. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about where Gabriel has improved, but he dodged the question a bit and sparked speculation regarding how the team feels about him as the quarterback.
"There’s going to be ups and downs. You know, can Dillon play better? Yes, he can. Can we play better around him? Yes, we can. Can we coach him better? Yes, we can. So, I understand the question, but I just trust that our young players at every position, and certainly at the quarterback position, are guys that are going to work their tails off to get better every single day," Stefanski said.
Are Browns really committed to Dillon Gabriel?
Gabriel has simply not looked the part of a starting quarterback. He's only thrown for 200 yards once in five games and it's not looking good for the upcoming weeks with stout defenses like the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers appearing on the schedule.
With Gabriel underperforming, imagination naturally drifts to backup Shedeur Sanders and whether or not the Browns would be willing to make another quarterback change.
Could Browns start Shedeur Sanders?
Stefanski was asked a subsequent question about Gabriel and the quarterback room as a whole with a focus on Sanders possibly getting a start down the line. Stefanski answered with a similar response of head-scratching words.
"We’re committed to getting better as an offense. Dillon is certainly committing to improving every which way he can. And all the while, all of our players, young players, are developing and working so hard behind the scenes to make sure that they’re getting better on a daily basis," Stefanski said.
The Browns are appearing to play Switzerland on the quarterback choice. They know Gabriel hasn't played up to par, but they aren't ready to fully move off of him quite yet.
Instead, the Browns are assessing everything from afar and keeping the cards close to their chest.
The Browns will spend the week preparing to exact revenge on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens after they beat them in Week 2 at M&T Bank Stadium. This time, the two AFC North rivals will meet in Cleveland as the Browns have a chance to even the season series.