Cleveland Browns Have Significant Competition for Malik Willis in Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are expected to have quite an eventful offseason.

After parting ways with Kevin Stefanski and hiring Todd Monken as head coach, the organization’s focus now shifts to retooling the roster ahead of the 2026 campaign. With free agency looming, much of the attention has centered on the quarterback position, where Cleveland could look to make a significant upgrade.

If the Browns are serious about making a splash for a player such as Malik Willis, they may not be alone.

On Monday, Feb. 16, the Dolphins began shaking up the team's roster, moving on from two high-level players, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, both of whom will hit the open market. The moves come after a disappointing 7-10 season in 2025, which included a 31-6 loss to Cleveland at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Miami, much like Cleveland, has also been linked to potential changes under center. After appearing to move on from Tua Tagovailoa during the 2025 season and turning toward second-year quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Dolphins are reportedly exploring options to add competition to their quarterback room.

With many teams evaluating their futures, the Browns' pursuit is going to begin getting dicey unless they've got a plan in place. Cleveland's next move with Monken at the helm will define what happens for the team in 2026.

Malik Willis is going to make some team very good in 2026 pic.twitter.com/7TeOg1kkAI — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) February 16, 2026

The Interest in Willis

After being thrust from backup to starter in 2025, Willis has drawn praise from around the league.

He played in four games, starting one, throwing for 422 yards and three touchdowns on a pristine 85.7% completion mark. He also tacked on 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He looked the part statistically, and his film helped back up the notion that he's a really promising talent.

Many teams around the league are at least putting him on their radar, just because of how good he's been at protecting the football the past two campaigns and his mobility, two things that are incredibly important for a player under center.

His contract situation also makes him intriguing.

Currently, it's unknown on what type of value Willis holds, making it that much more important for teams to free up as much space as possible if they are truly interested in him.

“Willis, 26, may be the hardest free agent to ballpark in terms of how much money he’ll get,” Greg Auman of FOX Sports wrote recently.“There’s an absolute lack of quality quarterbacks available, combined with a weak QB draft class, so teams without an obvious starter may overpay here. Could he be a match for former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, seeking a reasonably priced answer he can build around in Miami?

"You’ll see him projected for a Justin Fields-type deal, like two years and $40 million.”

Cleveland might not have that type of money, at least not yet, but if they move contracts around and deal out a few players they aren't sold on, they might be able to make a move to compete in the race for Willis.

The Dolphins have obviously done so, with the Browns more than likely getting ready to make similar moves in the coming weeks, even if it has no relation to a signing of Willis.

With Shedeur Sanders playing questionable throughout 2025, and Deshaun Watson still being a complete unknown, the Browns' front office should at least be considering getting Willis to suit up for the orange and brown.