Browns Might Need To Replace All Three Coordinators After Hiring Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns put an end to their coaching search that lasted over three weeks once they hired Todd Monken as their next head coach.

Monken, 59, was most recently the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens. It’s his first NFL head coaching gig, and his first task will be fixing a broken coaching staff.

Immediately after Monken was hired, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz left the team’s facility visibly upset. According to reports, Schwartz told those close to him that he plans on leaving the organization. However, he’s still under contract and the Browns would like him back.

In the midst of that fallout, the Los Angeles Rams requested an interview with Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. The Rams struggled on special teams all season, firing Chase Blackburn in late December. Not much improved under interim Ben Kotwica, and now the Rams are interested in interviewing Ventrone.

The Browns may now have to replace all three coordinators: The Rams put in a request to interview Bubba Ventrone for their special teams coordinator job, per sources.



Ventrone, who is regarded as one of the NFL’s best, is not expected to stay on Todd Monken’s staff. https://t.co/aTCyJ385ir — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2026

Ventrone, 43, has been with the Browns since 2023 when they fired Mike Priefer. They gave Ventrone an associate head coach label along with his special teams coordinator role so they’d be able to hire him away from the Indianapolis Colts. Ventone played defensive back for the Browns from 2009-2012.

If Ventrone departs the organization, which sounds likely, Monken might have to replace all three coordinators depending on what happens with Schwartz. The Browns let offensive coordinator Tommy Rees out of his contract to join former Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski with the Atlanta Falcons.

Under Monken’s leadership, the Browns could welcome a change at special teams coordinator. Cleveland’s special teams had been a massive disappointment over the last few seasons. While they were able to develop Andre Szmyt throughout his rookie season as a reliable placekicker, the team struggled in punt coverage, kick coverage and every other area in that phase of the game.

According to On Sports Illustrated’s rankings, the Browns finished the 2025 season with the No. 29 ranked special teams unit. There are only 32 professional ball clubs. The Rams found themselves not too much higher with the No. 26 overall slot.

What’s next for the Browns?

The Browns hired Monken over Schwartz, possibly assuming that the two finalists could work together. Unfortunately, it seems like that relationship will need a tremendous amount of mending over the coming days.

If Schwartz is unwilling to return, Monken’s Browns should be tasked with replacing their defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator – regardless of what happens with Ventrone’s interview in Los Angeles.