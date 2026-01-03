Myles Garrett solidifies commitment to winning, not rebuilding with Browns

The Cleveland Browns struck gold when Garrett signed his extension with Cleveland, hoping that his talents will help bring home their first championship sooner rather than later.

When Garrett signed his record-breaking four-year contract extension, keeping the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in Cleveland, his sole focus never changed; winning a Super Bowl with the Browns.

After another disappointing year for the Browns in which they’ll finish with either three or four total wins, conversations began to make waves as to whether Cleveland’s front office shares similar aspirations as Myles over the course of the six total years left on Myles' new deal.

When asked about his commitment to the Browns organization, Garrett had this to say about his stance heading into next year and beyond.

Garrett: "I'm committed to winning. As long as the team and organization are doing so and they're committed to that same thing, then I'm all on board. But if we're thinking other than winning -- tanking or rebuilding -- that's not me." https://t.co/UAHOvbBleZ — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 2, 2026

“I am committed to winning. If it’s the same thing (upstairs) then I’m all on board”, Garrett shared.

“As long as the team and organization are doing so and they’re committed to the same thing, I’m on board. But if we’re thinking other than winning--tanking or rebuilding--that’s not me”, said Garrett on Friday when speaking with the media.

Nobody can blame him for sharing his thoughts, as most Cleveland fans feel the exact same way and have for a very long time. Having the talents of a future Hall of Famer on your team, while having not made it further than the divisional round in his time with the Browns, is fair reasoning to share such high hopes of wanting to win more than just yearly player awards.

Garrett, who’s on the cusp of potentially breaking the NFL’s all-time sack record with their final game of the season set for this Sunday, continues to play at such a high level that it would be a travesty if Cleveland can’t find a way to maximize said talent by instilling their aspirations to end their 80-year championship drought.

With the current speculation around the league that major change could be coming in Cleveland revolving around their head coach Kevin Stefanski, as well as other positions within their front office, Garrett had made it clear that no matter who is coaching the team next season, his mission remains the same, winning football games.

The next few weeks will provide more insight as to what direction the Browns will go, but the primary goal of Cleveland’s front office should be adhering to Garrett’s wishes by building this team up in the offseason to contend in 2026.

The Browns will finish off their season this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, with Garrett looking to break the all-time sack record. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.