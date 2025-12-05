New report details Deshaun Watson likely won't play despite practice window opening

Deshaun Watson is in the prime of his quarterback lifespan. It's normal for quarterbacks to play until they're in their late 30s. Tom Brady didn't just set a standard, he created a bar so high that quarterbacks will spend decades trying to reach.

Watson is recovering from arguably the worst sports injury an athlete can suffer in terms of how long it takes recover fully and rehab the injury. Aaron Rodgers returned from a torn Achilles tendon last season for the New York Jets at 40-years-old. Despite the lack of overwhelming success in Pittsburgh and New York, Rodgers has proved it is possible to return to pro football and be a competent starting quarterback if the talent is there.

Watson has no trade value due to his contract status and his lack of quality play since arriving in Cleveland via trade in March 2022.

Watson is likely going to be on the roster for at least one more season after this one is over. It's likely next season will be the next time we see him play despite his recovery major injury.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory news conference March 26, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. | Jeff Lange/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Watson is reportedly set to stay on the bench

Sources told CBS Sports Thursday afternoon that the opening of Watson's 21-day window to be brought back into the main 53-man roster doesn't indicate he'll see a lot of playing time this season.

Third-round quarterback Dillon Gabriel was given the opportunity to start in six games for the Cleveland Browns this regular season. Fifth-round quarterback should be given about the same amount of games this season. When a team drafts two quarterbacks as highly and closely together as the Browns did, they should both be owed the same amount evaluation, especially when one of them was projected to go in the first round before the NFL Draft started.

"If he is not activated by Week 17, Watson will revert to season-ending injured reserve. By the time the Browns must make the decision, Watson will have fewer than 10 practices under his belt after being away from the field for more than a year." CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones

Watson is coming off of two surgeries

The timeline of Watson's recovery is longer than it normally would be for a reason. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon at 35-years-old and played for the Falcons in week one of the following season. Watson suffered an unfortunate setback in his recovery when he expressed discomfort during recovery. The discomfort led to the discovery of his Achilles having been re-torn. This prompted another surgery January 9.

Watson will have an $80,000,000 cap hit next season and releasing him next season would account for a crippling amount of dead money (roughly $167 million). His contract will be on their books into 2030 because of multiple restructures to the existing contract.

Watson will be a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns next season barring a miracle trade. The Browns organization might not only want to give Shedeur Sanders the chance to play throughout the rest of the season, they might also want to keep what's left of their very expensive quarterback asset healthy until next season.