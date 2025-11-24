President Donald Trump reacts to Shedeur Sanders debut victory over Las Vegas Raiders

All eyes are on Shedeur Sanders this Monday morning, even the eyes of the President of the United States of America.

After months of anticipation and suspense, Shedeur Sanders made his way onto the field as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and the reactions to his performance were almost as electric as the performance itself.

Sanders threw for 203 yards, completed 55% of his passes, and threw one passing touchdown in the 24 to 10 victory over Las Vegas. He did throw one interception as well, but also added 16 rushing yards and a huge 52-yard bomb to receiver Isaiah Bond as well.

The President knew it

Many Shedeur Sanders haters were nowhere to be found Sunday evening. More importantly, Shedeur Sanders supporters were quick to let the world know how much support they've always had in the young quarterback out of Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!



Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!

— Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 24, 2025

President Donald Trump took to X Monday morning through his commentary account to rave about Sanders' debut. He was quick to let the world know that he's always supported the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

When all 32 NFL teams passed on Sanders multiple times during this past year's NFL draft, Trump took to social media to warn all NFL owners of the mistake they made.

Some believe Trump helped Sanders get drafted

There are pundits and government officials who believe Trump had a hand in getting Sanders selected into the NFL. United States Press Secretary of the White House Karoline Leavitt spoke to reporters on the Monday morning after the draft April 26.

"All I will say is the president put out a statement and a few rounds later he was drafted. So, I think the facts speak for themselves now," Karoline Leavitt

Trump voiced his displeasure to seeing Sanders slip out of the first round Friday night. Sanders ended up being drafted on day three of the NFL draft in the fifth round by the Browns. It's unlikely Trump actually had any influence on Sanders being drafted but what cannot be disputed is Trump's consistent support for Sanders and his family.

The football world reacts

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke after the game to discuss Sanders' performance. Crosby couldn't help but speak positively over the quarterback responsible for handing the Raiders their ninth loss of the season.

"It was fun, it was a blast. I love the kid, happy he's getting an opportunity, I wish him the best." Maxx Crosby

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was inside Allegiant Stadium Sunday night to witness Sanders' performance. Deion was able to share a moment with his son before his son led the Browns to a win.