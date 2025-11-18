NFL analyst details rift between Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry over Shedeur Sanders
While conspiracy theories continue to run rampant about Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns, longtime ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith added his two cents to the equation.
Sanders entered Week 11’s loss against the Baltimore Ravens and struggled when Dillon Gabriel exited the game at halftime with a concussion. The fifth-round rookie was 4-of-16 for 47 yards and an interception.
But Smith believes that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees did not adequately prepare their backup quarterback.
“From my understanding, you’ve got an offensive coordinator and a head coach that aren’t necessarily sold on Shedeur Sanders,” Smith said on ESPN's First Take. “You’ve got a general manager that has a lot of faith in him and wants him to succeed.”
Smith explained that he has a close personal friendship with Stefanski’s father, Ed Stefanski, who was a longtime executive with the Detroit Pistons. The explosive sports talker detailed that he roots for Stefanski’s success with the Browns because his father was always good to Smith earlier in his career.
However, Smith details that he understands that Rees and Stefanski might not be sold on Sanders the same way that Berry is.
That’s especially fascinating because Stefanski admitted that he was surprised when the Browns traded away veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals for a fifth-round pick while the veteran was serving as the backup quarterback to Gabriel.
For the first time in their six years working together in Cleveland, Stefanski and Berry might not be as closely aligned as they outwardly preach.
Despite any internal quarrels within the Browns, there’s no argument that Sanders looked unprepared against an improving Ravens defense.
“They might see something and they might not believe in him from a football standpoint, I got that part,” Smith said. “Where Kevin Stefanski loses me, you’re a two-time Coach of the Year. We know you can coach. We know you know what you’re doing. So how does a quarterback go out there in a game like that and look so ill-prepared? Something’s not right!”
Sanders repeatedly turned his back to Baltimore’s defensive line, one of his red flags coming out of Colorado, resulting in big losses for each sack that he took.
Much has been made of the Browns refusing to give Sanders reps with the first team offense despite being the backup quarterback. Many former NFL backup quarterbacks have explained that typically, all of the starting reps go to QB1 throughout the week.
However, it was Stefanski himself that opened Pandora’s box, leaving the Browns susceptible to criticism as Gabriel received first-team reps while Flacco was still the team’s starter.
This preseason, Stefanski reportedly privately told offensive coaches on his staff that this would be a scheduled redshirt year for Sanders. However, after Flacco’s trade and Gabriel’s struggles, it certainly seems like other prominent members of the organization want to see what they have.
With Gabriel in concussion protocol, Sanders is expected to get his first crack at practicing with the starters since being drafted by the Browns in April. The polarizing fifth-round pick is expected to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.