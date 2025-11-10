NFL analyst suggests Giants should hire Browns coach Kevin Stefanski
The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants each only have two victories so far this season.
But the Giants stole the headlines on Monday when they fired head coach Brian Daboll after four seasons.
With Cleveland’s equally bad record, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski could find himself on the hot seat, especially after an embarrassing loss against the rebuilding New York Jets in Week 10.
Prior to Monday Night Football, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky suggested that the Giants should be keeping an eye on Stefanski’s situation in Cleveland.
“The No. 1 name that I would pay attention to if I were the Giants is what happens in Cleveland with Kevin Stefanski,” Orlovsky said. “If I could hand-pick a guy, it would be Stefanski. He’s an outstanding coach.”
Orlovsky details that the Giants are in a difficult situation to find a coach that could bring out the best in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. The former NFL quarterback understands that Browns fans do not think very highly of Stefanski, but there’s "empirical" evidence that supports him being a good head coach.
The Browns have not fired Stefanski. However, the pressure is undoubtedly building due to another failed season.
Prior to this year, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam refused to assign a number of wins that would reflect a successful season in Cleveland. However, he said that three wins the season prior would not cut it, and that the Browns would know what improvement looks like.
Currently only having two victories, the Browns are running out of opportunities to eclipse Haslam’s three victories. Losing to the Jets felt like a massive missed opportunity to find a win on what has been a difficult schedule. The Browns still face weaker teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, but Cleveland’s horrific offense will make it hard to win against any opponent.
During Stefanski’s two Coach of the Year victories, he was applauded for getting the most out of his quarterbacks. In 2020, Stefanski and Baker Mayfield led the Browns to the NFL Playoffs. In 2023, Stefanski resurrected Joe Flacco’s career, getting the Browns to the playoffs in a season despite several quarterback injuries.
In recent years, that magic has subsided. Stefanski’s three-win debacle in 2024 proved that he could not win with Deshaun Watson, the controversial quarterback that was paid $230 million to come to Cleveland. While the Browns try and get Watson’s contracts off the books, a reunion with Flacco failed in 2025 leaving Stefanski with rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns have eight games remaining in the regular season. While an in-season change feels unlikely, another ugly, losing season could cause Haslam to make a change.
And if he does, Orlovsky believes that Stefanski would join Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and former NFL head coach Jon Gruden as top candidates for the Giants’ vacancy.