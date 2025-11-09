Longtime Cleveland broadcaster believes Kevin Stefanski could be fired with loss to Jets
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's job security may be diminishing, and longtime Cleveland sports broadcaster Bruce Drennan believes Stefanski's fate could be determined this Sunday.
"If we can't beat the New York Jets, Stefanski should be fired on Monday," Drennan recently said on "Bonus Time with Bruce Drennan" on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
The Jets are just as bad as the Browns, and some people even argue that they are worse after the moves New York made this week.
On Tuesday, New York dealt star cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Both players were top performers on the Jets defense, and now the Browns must seize the opportunity with them absent from the lineup.
However, it might not matter who the Jets have on their defense because Cleveland's offense is one of the worst in the NFL, averaging 15.8 points per game.
The Browns' offensive issues go a lot deeper than the talent they face on opposing defenses, and there's a chance they will have even more problems on Sunday.
Earlier this week, Stefanski, who previously handled the offensive play calling, passed the duties over to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
"I have a ton of trust and faith in Tommy," Stefanski said, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "He's more than capable, so excited for him. But bottom line is we have to just get better collectively.
"I just felt like Tommy is somebody that I believed in. Obviously hired him here a couple years back, because I really believe in Tommy as a coach, and he's done everything that we've asked, and I just feel like this is the right time."
Giving up play-calling duties heading into a game where the Browns are facing an opposing team that has only won one game is pretty risky. Sunday's game against the Jets is winnable, but there may be some bumps in the road, especially with Rees calling plays at the NFL level for the first time. This could lead to missed scoring opportunities and potentially result in a loss for the Browns.
If Cleveland can't secure a victory against New York, Stefanski could find himself out of a job. While it's unlikely that the Browns will decide on Monday, they might consider parting ways with him at the end of the season, citing the loss to the Jets as one of the key factors in their choice to move forward.
The Browns aren't playing for much with a 2-6 record, but they could be playing to keep Stefanski in Cleveland for another season.