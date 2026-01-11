While the Cleveland Browns’ season has been wrapped up for a week now, there’s still some fallout from their Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A couple of Browns’ players have been hit with league imposed sanctions for their actions during the season-ending victory by a score of 20-18.

Linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Sam Webb have been fined by the NFL for their touchdown celebrations stemming from that game.

As revealed by the league, Bush was levied a $10,000 fine due to “unsportsmanlike conduct”, for “obscene gestures” performed during his touchdown celebration after returning a Joe Burrow pick 97 yards the other way in the first quarter. Bush’s gestures were reminiscent of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s “Beast Mode” celebrations, which in turn landed him in hot water as well, back in the day.

A few moments later, Webb picked up a Noah Fant fumble and ran it back 47 yards for another defensive touchdown, also celebrating a la Beast Mode.

Webb was fined $6,111 under the same “unsportsmanlike conduct” category for the same “obscene gestures” violation as Bush.

In Bush’s case, his 97-yard score ended up as Cleveland’s longest touchdown of the season, though it might be best remembered because he had to direct teammate Myles Garrett on the run to block running back Chase Brown, Cincy’s last defender, to make it all the way back. It was his second touchdown of the season, after taking a Week 11 Lamar Jackson interception 23 yards to the house against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bush and Webb weren’t the only players that ended up being handed out hefty fines for the season-ending tilt. Cincinnati’s defensive end Cedric Johnson was fined $5,525 for an illegal hit to the head of quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the second quarter, when he slapped his helmet with both hands after the passer had thrown the ball.

With the Browns’ franchise in a state of flux after the firing of head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team is also facing decisions on the futures of Bush and Webb with the club. Both defensive players are set to become free agents once the new league year begins.

Bush -- in his second season with the team -- is without a doubt the most important of the two after a breakout season that saw him start 17 games for the first time in his career, and set personal bests in combined tackles (125), passes defended (eight), forced fumbles (two), and defensive touchdowns (two). He was also instrumental in helping rookie Carson Schwesinger settle in at linebacker next to him in the lineup, eventually becoming one of the most impactful newcomers league-wide.

Webb, in his first year with the Browns, started two games and logged eight combined tackles during the campaign.