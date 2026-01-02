Kevin Stefanski's awkward press conference moment fuels split with Browns speculation

Things are officially awkward between the Cleveland Browns and their head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns are stumbling towards the finish line of another losing season as they wrapped up preparation for Week 18’s meaningless matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During Stefanski’s press conference, a reporter acknowledged that Friday could be the last time that the sixth-year head coach meets with the media members who will not be traveling to Cincinnati for the game.

“I really hope this is not the last time we get to talk to you face-to-face,” the reporter said to Stefanski. “I think you’ve had to deal with things, especially this year, that were unfair. You had to coach a team that was inferior on offense to the teams that you faced. I don’t expect you to answer that.”

Instead of asking a question, the reporter gave Stefanski an opportunity to discuss or acknowledge his situation ahead of his 101st game as the head coach of the Browns – if he wanted to.

“I respect that from you,” Stefanski replied. “As you know, this game is never going to be about one person and that includes me.”

"You guys know this game is never going to be about one person and that includes me."



🚨 An interesting moment in #Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski's press conference today 👀 pic.twitter.com/wvw0pDpHDa — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 2, 2026

Stefanski could have dismissed the notion that he was treated unfairly. He could have propped up his offense, which was overmatched in most games as one of the worst in the NFL.

But instead, in typical Stefanski fashion, he said pretty much nothing. Only this time, his lack of an answer speaks volumes. Stefanski’s short quip came across as if he agreed with the reporter – that he was dealing with inferior talent offensively.

After defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, Stefanski was asked a direct question about if he wanted to remain the coach in Cleveland moving forward. He said he was privileged to have this job, but his sole focus was on the Bengals.

It’s another situation where Stefanski had an opportunity to shut down speculation regarding his future with the Browns and chose not to.

It all plays into the speculation that a split between the Browns and their head coach could be on the horizon as early as Sunday night. Reports indicate that Browns ownership hasn’t made a decision on Stefanski’s future, yet they have been doing “preliminary research” on a change.

Stefanski has been named as a potential fit with the New York Giants, as the Browns have been linked to Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, should he be let go.

It’s possible that Sunday’s game against the Bengals is Stefanski’s final time coaching the Browns.