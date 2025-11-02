NFL insider explains shocking Cleveland Browns' trade deadline plans
As the NFL trade deadline approaches Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns find themselves in a fascinating dilemma.
Many expect the Browns to offload some players given their 2-6 record. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter suggests that instead of moving players, the Browns might actually look to bolster their roster.
"While Cleveland already has completed three trades in the past month -- acquiring offensive tackle Cam Robinson, sending quarterback Joe Flacco to Cincinnati, and swapping cornerbacks with Jacksonville -- most sources believe that the Browns will be buyers more than sellers before the deadline," Schefter wrote on Saturday.
"The Browns do not sound inclined to trade tight end David Njoku, but they have been calling around the league, still looking to add quality young players to their roster."
Although the Browns have slim chances of making the playoffs this season, they should still focus on acquiring talent that will benefit them in the long run. Just because the team is struggling doesn't mean they can't seek out players who might help propel them toward playoff contention in 2026.
Recently, Cleveland traded cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round draft pick in 2026. This type of trade works in the Browns’ favor, as Newsome is slated to hit free agency after the season, and it's unlikely they will re-sign him.
On the other hand, Campbell signed a four-year, $76.5 million extension earlier this offseason, meaning he'll be part of the team for several more years.
Cleveland could make another trade like that in the next few days, packaging either a few draft picks or a veteran player to acquire a player who is under contract for a few more seasons.
General manager Andrew Berry needs to consider adding talent to the roster right away, as both he and head coach Kevin Stefanski's jobs could be in jeopardy.
Suppose the Browns fail to deliver a stronger performance in the second half of the season, similar to their struggles in the first two months. In that case, both Berry and Stefanski might find themselves searching for new opportunities next season.
If the Browns are looking to bolster their roster, upgrading the wide receiver position would likely be their best bet. Trading for a quality left tackle is often tricky, given the limited number of them in the NFL.
Cleveland is on a bye this Sunday, but it will hit the road in Week 10 to take on the New York Jets, possibly sporting a few new faces on the roster.