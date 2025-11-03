Shedeur Sanders latest injury update revealed
As the Cleveland Browns were on bye this week, the excitement in the NFL did not stop as there were many one-score and tight games on Sunday. Heading into the off week, many fans and media personalities were asking about the quarterback situation.
So far this season, Dillon Gabriel has started 702 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. Those interceptions came in the most recent whomping of a loss to the Patriots, in which Gabriel made bad throws and was penalized for it. Gabriel is now 1-3 as the starter, and with his most recent performance, his starting job is more in doubt than ever.
The problem is that the backup quarterback for Cleveland is not entirely clear, as when Joe Flacco was traded away, Shedeur Sanders moved into the QB2 spot. Sanders backed up Gabriel for the first couple of games, but was ruled out before the Patriots game. Bailey Zappe served as the backup on Sunday.
Shedeur was marked as inactive due to a back injury on Saturday. He went through a 15-minute workout before the game against New England but was ruled out.
Today, we got an update from head coach Kevin Stefanski on Shedeur’s status. Stefanksi said Shedeur is “still dealing with the back injury but getting better,” per Daniel Oyefusi.
Shedeur has not gotten his chance to start yet this season, but given how the team is playing, it is not out of the question that he will get the opportunity to start this year. This was the spot in the season, a couple of weeks ago, in which I said to look out for Shedeur to get his chance to start. With this new injury that has popped up seemingly out of nowhere, his chance may have to wait a bit longer.
With new developments at the play-calling position, it will be interesting to see how the offense looks coming off the bye. Earlier today, Stefanski announced that he will be handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Cleveland’s offense this year has been very bad, to put it nicely, averaging just 15.8 points per game and 263.5 yards per game, both of which rank in the bottom three in the NFL.
The offensive output is another reason why many fans and members of the media have been calling for a quarterback change. The hope is that Shedeur can be available for Sunday’s game vs the Jets, but nothing is set in stone yet.