Cleveland Browns elevate practice squad quarterback due to Dillon Gabriel's injury

The Cleveland Browns have suffered yet another handful of injuries.

And this time, a few more rookies have ended up on the injury report.

On Friday, Dec. 26, it was announced that rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. were injured in a practice ahead of the team's Sunday afternoon matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Due to such events, the front office elevated practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe to serve as the backup quarterback for the team.

Alongside the elevation of Zappe, the Browns also brought up tight end Sal Cannella to the roster. At 6-foot-5, he's officially in his first season in the NFL after spending time with the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He played college ball at Auburn University.

We've elevated TE Sal Cannella and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 27, 2025

Zappe was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 137th overall pick by the New England Patriots. He was expected to serve as a nice backup behind then-QB1 Mac Jones, but due to struggles and injuries, he took a handful of snaps over the course of two seasons.

Across 14 games and eight starts, he recorded 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on a 63.2% completion mark. He also rushed for 83 yards and one touchdown.

He wasn't bad by any means, but certainly is expected to be a backup or practice squad quarterback for the foreseeable future.

In 2024, he started one game for the Browns, completing 16-of-31 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Unfortunately, the Browns did end up losing that game, 35-10, in the final game of the season.

The Browns aren't expected to see Zappe take any snaps under center on Sunday, as they've got their QB1, Shedeur Sanders, healthy and set to play.

Sanders has had an up-and-down season since taking over the starting role just a few weeks back, amassing an overall record of 1-4. He's tossed for 1,108 yards and six touchdowns on a 55.1% completion mark. He's also tacked on 14 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown, putting an end to the notion that he's not a mobile quarterback.

If the 23-year-old does end up getting banged up, Zappe would be the next in line to start slinging the rock for Cleveland.

The Browns and Steelers will clash on Sunday, Dec. 28, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. EST from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.