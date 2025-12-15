Shedeur Sanders provides blunt response to question on his future with Browns

A week removed from one of the best rookie performances in Cleveland history, Shedeur Sanders fell crashing back to earth.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, the Browns travelled to Chicago to take on the Bears from Soldier Field in frigid conditions. While many expected the Browns to at least compete, those beliefs immediately fell flat. From start to finish, the team had immense struggles and issues, losing 31-3.

The loss wasn't just on the rookie signal caller, but he did play a part in the massive score differential.

He finished the game with 177 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions on 18-of-35 through the air, which allotted him a 17.7 passer rating. He was also sacked five times for a loss of 35 yards. While he struggled in the passing game, he did end up leading the team in rushing yards with two carries for 24.

When in the postgame press conference, Sanders was asked if his performance against the Bears causes him to be concerned about his job as the starting quarterback being lost.

"Do you know what league we're in? You can lose your job at any point in time," Sanders responded. "You don't play with fear. I don't play or live in fear. I live each moment and try to live each day to the fullest, so never live in worry or fear."

The former Colorado Buffalo took over the reins of the starting quarterback spot after rookie Dillon Gabriel struggled through his first few NFL games. He finished his time under center with a 1-5 record and passing marks of 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions on a 59.5% completion rate.

He was never really able to push the ball, recording a long of 26 yards, which directly led to the Browns needing to move in a different direction.

After six starts and a few games played late in losses, Cleveland's coaching staff and front office decided to let Sanders get a shot as the team's starter.

He's had some ups, he's had some downs, but with Sanders out there throwing the football the Browns at least have looked like they can compete with teams.

Through five games played, four of which being starts, he's thrown for a team-high 946 yards while tacking on six total touchdowns and six interceptions. He's currently struggling to find consistency though, completing 52.2% of his passes.

Even though Sanders is probably the best option for the team, the loss to Chicago and Sanders' play are going to turn some heads and prompt some to call for his job.

But for now, even with the questions coming and critics emerging, Sanders is remaining confident in his ability.

"Whatever situation I'm in, I'm in," Sanders said. "If it happens, it happens."

The Browns, with Sanders set to be the starting quarterback, will next look to take on the Buffalo Bills back in Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 21, with kickoff set for 1:00 P.M. EST.