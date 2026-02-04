Shedeur Sanders Shares Heartfelt Statement Following Pro Bowl Games Debut

Cleveland Browns fans were surprised when Shedeur Sanders was announced as a member of the AFC roster for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games. But if fans watched the actual event, his inclusion was not all that controversial.

The flag football game that takes place as the "Pro Bowl" is not very competitive, and was played in a small convention center Tuesday night. Plenty of Cleveland fans may have not even tuned in once the James Harden trade news dropped.

Yet those who did tune in saw Sanders hold his own against top NFL stars. He did toss a few interceptions, but again, the receivers in this game were not exactly fighting hard on their routes. This touchdown pass shows from Sanders how competitive the game was throughout.

Shedeur touchdown to Nico Collins!



Pro Bowl Games on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/zEKmIeAU1H — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2026

It would be easy for any rookie quarterback to let a Pro Bowl nod go to their head. Instead, Sanders made sure to share a heartfelt statement showcasing his humility and appreciation.

Thank you to all the coaches, players, and fans for allowing me to be a part of the Pro Bowl! It was an amazing experience—connecting with the guys, learning, and growing. Truly grateful for the opportunity and hoping to stay connected. Thank you, GOD 🙏🏾🔥 @NFL — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) February 4, 2026

Shedeur Sanders appears to be on the right track for the Browns in 2026

As he points out, the learning and growing aspect of the experience was the key. It's fair to assume he picked the brain of top NFL stars throughout the week, learning from veterans who have had success in the league. He also got to spend more time with Joe Flacco, who was another surprise addition to the AFC squad.

The game itself was a bit of a bore, yet there seem to be no negatives from Sanders taking part. No matter what happens the rest of the way, he will always be a Pro Bowler, controversial selection or not. That experience can never be taken away and it's clear from his statement that the week was a valuable one for him.

The focus for Sanders now shifts to his role on the Browns in 2026. New head coach Todd Monken would not commit to the Pro Bowler as the starter, which makes sense given how the team performed in 2025. To his credit, Sanders seems ready to compete for the starting job and prove it belongs to him.

As for the Pro Bowl Games, the event is a shell of its former self and was not a very exciting watch. Content is content, but the fact the event was shifted to a Tuesday night may tell the whole story.

