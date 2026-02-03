Browns Legends Support NFL's Decision to Select Shedeur Sanders for Pro Bowl

The 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games culminate tonight with a flag football game featuring top NFL stars. Shedeur Sanders will be a fixture in the event after being a surprise selection for the AFC squad.

His inclusion was a shock, to say the least, given he finished the year with seven passing touchdowns in eight games. But the NFL is a business and it's easy to see why the league chose such a prominent celebrity figure to take part in an event that is waning in relevance.

Former Browns stars Josh Cribbs, Hanford Dixon, and Phil Taylor discussed Sanders' participation in the Games on a recent episode of "The Top Dawgs Show" on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

All three agreed this decision makes perfect sense for the NFL.

"I agree with them! Why not put Shedeur Sanders in the Pro Bowl?" #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 says you need to get over yourself if you can't accept that the Pro Bowl is a different event than it used to be and is geared to a new audience. pic.twitter.com/UTI6WFJOUo — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) February 2, 2026

As Dixon said, why not put Sanders in the Pro Bowl Games? Cribbs also noted it's an entertainment business, and Sanders is a top draw at the moment.

The Pro Bowl Games airing on a Tuesday night shows where the event is at this point. This is no longer something NFL fans are waiting for, and the focus is now on getting the best ratings possible. Adding Sanders to the event will surely draw interest from fans who want to see how he performs, regardless of whether they are rooting for or against him.

One thing that remains clear is that Sanders should not be drawing any hate for being selected. He had to say yes to this, and the experience should only benefit him moving forward. A great performance, albeit in a flag football game, will only boost his stock.

Will he be the starting quarterback for the Browns come Week 1? That remains a major unknown at this point in time. The team could sign a free agent such as Malik Willis, or even draft a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the latter seems unlikely given Fernando Mendoza is a lock to go No. 1 overall to Las Vegas. Dante Moore may have been a quarterback to trade up for, but he has decided to stay in college.

For now, fans can enjoy watching Sanders play alongside NFL stars in the Pro Bowl Games. As Cribbs and Dixon said, this is about entertainment and fans know Sanders is not one to shy away from the spotlight.