Browns share brutal final injury report featuring multiple players out vs. Bears

Week 15 against the Chicago Bears just got a whole lot harder for the Cleveland Browns as they face a massive injury problem after the final report was released.

The Browns will be taking the field without at least seven players on the roster. Here is the complete list of players ruled out:

Jack Conkin, T (Concussion)

Wyatt Teller, G (Calf)

Denzel Ward, CB (Calf)

Adin Huntington, DT (Quad)

David Njoku, TE (Knee)

Dylan Sampson, RB (Calf/Hand)

Deshaun Watson, QB (Achilles)

Just to add more to the anxiety from the injury report, here are the rest of the five players who are listed as questionable:

Joel Bitonio, G (Knee/Back)

Malachi Corley, WR (Concussion)

Mason Graham, DT (Rib)

Cedric Tillman, WR (Concussion/Rib)

Zak Zinter, G (Back)

#Browns Denzel Ward among 7 players ruled out for the #Bears game: pic.twitter.com/7Zo6dHgf9f — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 12, 2025

This is about as bad as it gets for the Browns, as they will be without multiple starters for the game, and that could get worse depending on which starters are questionable for the Bears match. There is a ton to unpack about which injuries are most critical to the team.

In addition to center Ethan Pocic being out for the season with his torn Achilles, the Browns will also be out at least two more starting offensive linemen in Conklin and Teller. If they also lose Bitonio, that could be disastrous, with a backup offensive line protecting rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Another significant loss, or potential loss, is Njoku, who has been taken over by Harold Fannin Jr. this season but is still an effective pass-catcher. Two other receivers that could miss the game include Corley and Tillman, with Tillman being the big one since he's already missed multiple games this season to injury.

On defense, missing Ward is a massive blow to the secondary, as he has consistently been the team's top coverage shutdown corner. That will leave them vulnerable to being struck in the passing game by Caleb Williams and the Bears.

Watson was no surprise for the Browns as his practice window was just opened last week, but the Browns aren't going to rush him. Sanders will remain the starter at quarterback the rest of the season, with Dillon Gabriel being the backup.

The Browns will be shorthanded against the Bears and will need depth players to step up. Hopefully, the idea of next man up is one that Cleveland can follow, or it might be a long day at the office for them.