Latest Browns injury report showcases plenty of injuries ahead of Bears game

The Cleveland Browns look banged up.

And it's not really that surprising to hear.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears, the Browns were hit with the injury bug yet again. On Wednesday, Dec. 10, the team's injured list sported far too many players than the team would have liked. The team is coming off a frustrating, late-game loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 7.

In need of some late season momentum, the Browns cannot afford to have many players out, especially while attempting to develop rookies.

Fortunately, the "limited" list, has just a few critical members of the team on it as of now.

Browns pre-practice injury report



The following players are not expected to practice today due to injury:



Joel Bitonio (knee, back)

Jack Conklin (concussion)

Grant Delpit (illness)

Mason Graham (rib)

Adin Huntington (quad)

David Njoku (knee)

Dylan Sampson (calf, hand)

On Wednesday's "limited" list were tight end Brendan Bates, defensive back Tyson Campbell, wideout Malachi Corley, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, linebacker Carson Schwesinger and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, Corley is "progressing through the concussion protocol." He was hit hard on a jet sweep in front of the Titans endzone in the opening half of action on Sunday.

The Browns need their two defensive staples, Campbell and Schwesinger, to suit up for the game against the Bears. Both have been incredibly reliable in the 2025 season. Schwesinger currently leads the team in tackles with 119 on the season while also contributing 10 tackles for a loss and two interceptions.

Campbell on the other hand, who was a mid season addition, has also had a strong impact. He's up to 39 tackles on the season, a team-high 10 pass deflections and one interception.

While it may seem like the "limited" list has a lot of players on it, the "did not participate" list had even more. It also consisted of more starting-calibre players for the Browns.

On the offensive end, veteran guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku, running back Dylan Sampson and wide receiver Cedric Tilman all did not suit up.

Defensively, the team was without safety Grant Delpit, defensive tackle Mason Graham, defensive tackle Adam Huntington and defensive back Denzel Ward.

Both sides of the ball are heavily depleted right now, but the hope is that majority of them can get back up to speed as the week moves forward. On Thursday, Delpit returned back to the field in a limited capacity.

With the expected wind chill to see the temperatures in Chicago fall to negative 20 degrees, players are going to be even more prone to injury. For the first time this season, the team may be without numerous skill position starters.

The Browns and Bears clash from Soldier Field at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14.