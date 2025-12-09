Browns rookie already sets single-season team record with four game left

It’s clear the Browns have a deserved Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, and future All-Pro caliber player, anchoring the defense this season.

He’s been one of the most consistent linebackers in all of football. When watching a game, it feels like he’s everywhere on the field, and making every tackle.

Now, after just 13 games, standout Carson Schwesinger has already found himself in the Cleveland Browns record book. After racking up 13 more tackles in a disappointing come-from-behind effort against the Tennessee Titans, Schwesinger is now Cleveland's leading rookie tackler since 1999, with 111 tackles on the year already.

already one of the best rookie defensive seasons in franchise history and we still have 4 games left 😲 pic.twitter.com/FyJlMCrq2G — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 8, 2025

He surpassed both Wali Rainer (108) and T.J. Ward (105) in the losing effort, and the Browns still have four games left on the schedule. By the time the season is over, Schwesinger may make the record unbreakable.

Schwesinger’s rise to stardom has been nothing shy of spectacular. His college career began as a walk-on for UCLA, before he became one of the top linebackers in college football by his final year with the Bruins.

During the second round of the NFL draft, the Browns opted to select Schwesinger, filling a hole in the linebacker unit left by Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah’s injury that would keep him sidelined this year, and potentially end his NFL career.

Right from the start, Schwesinger has taken over Cleveland’s defense and been the leader and signal-caller.

Schwesinger now has seven games with more than 10 tackles this year, including each of the last five games. He’s only getting better, and for a player who came into the league with incredible instincts, that’s a scary thought.

He still would have a ways to go before he can take down the top two in the category. Patrick Willis racked up 174 total tackles in his first season, while Luke Kuechly had 164. Several other players managed to get into the 150 range, where Schwesinger will likely end at his current pace.

He’s also proven to be an asset as a pass rusher and in coverage for Cleveland too. He has picked off two passes this season, and racked up 1.5 sacks while applying plenty of pressure. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has been perfect at getting the most out of his stud rookie, utilizing him in every asset of the defense and playing to his biggest strength, his lateral quickness.

Schwesinger seems like he has the DROY locked up for the season, and if he continues to develop, or the Browns get Owusu-Koramoah back to take some of the tackles, the Browns linebackers core could be the league’s best for the foreseeable future.