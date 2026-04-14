These Three Browns Players Could Be Trade Candidates by NFL Deadline or Sooner

The Cleveland Browns will be on the clock in the NFL draft in just under two weeks, but it’s also a good opportunity to start considering players they might trade before this year's NFL trade deadline or a little sooner.

Since the Browns likely won’t be a strong contender this season, they might consider trading players before the deadline in November.

Here are three players who could be on the move.

Pass Rusher Myles Garrett

This situation seems obvious, as Garrett and the Browns have been in a strange relationship ever since he requested a trade during the 2025 offseason.

If the Browns start poorly again this season, there’s a good chance they’ll consider trading Garrett at the trade deadline. By late October, they’ll have a clearer picture of their situation. If they believe they’re a year or two away from truly competing, it would make sense to part ways with Garrett and leverage that draft capital to secure a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The main concern with the Browns trading Garrett at the deadline is that only a few teams would be involved. Teams that aren’t heading to the playoffs typically won’t be interested in trading for him, which could lower the overall value of the package. The first-round pick the Browns would receive might fall in the late teens to the late 20s, making it less appealing.

Cornerback Denzel Ward

Ward is entering his ninth NFL season and is approaching the end of his prime. If the Browns are positioning themselves as a team that won't compete for another two years, then trading Ward this year might be a wise decision. Although Ward has faced a handful of injuries throughout his career, when he’s on the field, he’s undoubtedly one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Since Ward will turn 29 this year, he likely won't bring back a first-round or even a second-round pick. However, he could fetch a third-round selection, which would be valuable for the Browns if they plan to trade up for a quarterback next year.

Guard Zak Zinter

Zinter is nowhere near the talent level of Ward and Garrett, and there’s a good chance he may never play for the Browns again. If Zinter doesn’t get cut during training camp, he could become a player that teams are willing to trade a late draft pick for.

If some teams don't like their offensive line depth, then trading for Zinter, a third-round pick from two years ago, could be a wise decision. If a team believes they can develop him, they might consider making a trade.