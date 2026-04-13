Browns Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Cleveland Trades Back While Adding Another QB

In this Browns mock draft, general manager Andrew Berry will not be on the clock at No. 6 overall.

The Browns are already entertaining trade offers to slide back from No. 6 overall. Teams desperate for a standout defensive star will continue calling Berry’s phone until the Browns are on the clock.

This week, the Browns spent top 30 visits on NFL Draft prospects who will be mid-rounders, like Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Let’s take a look at how Cleveland’s first three rounds could shake out – especially if they trade down.

Browns trade back with Dallas Cowboys and still land great tackle

The Cowboys are a team reportedly sniffing around trading up in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially since they need playmakers on defense.

In this simulated trade down scenario, the Browns received No. 12 overall, a third-round pick (No. 92 overall) and Jerry Jones' 2027 second-round pick for

At No. 12 overall, the Browns select Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano.

Fano is athletic enough to take a swing at playing left tackle for the Browns, Cleveland’s lone glaring issue on the offensive line. During his college career at Utah, he started at left tackle as a freshman. But once fellow first-round talent Caleb Lomu assumed that position, Fano kicked to the right side.

The Browns love versatility. Fano could be their man.

No. 24 overall: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

There’s been some speculation that Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson could slide to the back-half of the first round due to injury concerns.

If so? The Browns could pounce.

Injury-prone collegiate wideouts sometimes fare better in the NFL once they get on professional training regimens and nutrition programs. Tyson is a big receiver at 6-foot-2 and is dynamic with the football in his hands.

And the Browns are desperate for a game-changing receiver.

His brother, Cavaliers breakout player Jaylon Tyson, is proof that the family has athletic genes worth betting on, especially if Jordyn slides.

No. 39: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Nov 1, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell (8) reacts to a pass interference call during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devil at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Martin-Imagn Images | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Browns have added a bunch of lower-tier free agents in their secondary, but nothing more than depth roles.

Insert Clemson junior Avieon Terrell, who is one of the highest-rated cornerbacks in this class. Over 39 games, Terrell recorded 128 tackles, 30 pass breakups, three interceptions, four sacks, and eight forced fumbles.

Eventually, the Browns will need to plan for life after Denzel Ward. For now, Terrell could instantly start for the Browns in the slot, with Ward and Tyson Campbell on the outside.

No. 70: Auburn C Connor Lew

Berry has an affinity for young contributors in the NFL Draft.

Auburn’s Connor Lew is only 20 years old, but is the second-ranked center in this year’s draft class.

If free agent Elgton Jenkins plays guard in Cleveland, the Browns will likely give Luke Wypler one more chance at center. If he doesn’t pan out? Slide in Lew and see what he can do.

No. 92 (from DAL): Penn State QB Drew Allar

The Browns gain nothing from playing Deshaun Watson during what should be his final season under contract in Cleveland.

If the Browns roll with Shedeur Sanders as QB1, drafting Drew Allar has his backup would guarantee that Watson stays on the sidelines while giving Berry one more lottery ticket before the 2027 NFL Draft.

Allar's 6-foot-5 frame and big arm were never fully unlocked at Penn State. The Browns liked Allar last year before he decided to return to the Nittany Lions. They drafted Dillon Gabriel in the top 100, who didn't have nearly the upside that Allar has.

Berry said the Browns aren't opposed to drafting another quarterback, even though they selected Gabriel and Sanders last year.