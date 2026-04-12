Ranking Every Browns Draft Class of the Last Decade: From Franchise-Changing to Forgettable

With so much drafting success last season, it’s important to remember it hasn’t always been pretty in Cleveland at this time of year.

The draft is right around the corner, so let’s take a look at the last decade of draft classes.

1. 2018

The Browns landed three franchise cornerstones during the first two rounds of the draft.

With the first overall pick Cleveland selected the team’s best quarterback since returning in Baker Mayfield. Just a few picks later at number four, the Browns selected a lockdown corner in Denzel Ward, who is still with the team.

Cleveland picked up an all-time great running back in Nick Chubb during the second round. The Browns also grabbed Austin Corbett in that run, who didn’t work in Cleveland, but found success elsewhere.

Throw in some decent play from Antonio Callaway, Genard Avery and Damion Ratley, and it’s the best draft class Cleveland has had.

2. 2017

Simply put, the Browns got a clear cut Hall of Famer and 2x DPOY with the first overall pick in Myles Garrett. That’s enough to be a top draft class.

David Njoku was one of Cleveland’s top targets over the past decade. Larry Ogunjobi was a quality starter for many years.

Cleveland shipped out Jabrill Peppers before his career really took off, and DeShone Kizer was given a chance to be the starting quarterback in Cleveland.

3. 2025

After just one year, it’s clear the Browns hit big with the most recent draft class.

Carson Schwesinger was the DROY and Mason Graham is a stud to help solidify the defense. Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. solidified the offense as standout starters. Even Dylan Sampson looks solid.

The decision to take two quarterbacks will always look questionable. Dillon Gabriel seems like he’ll be a career-long backup, and Shedeur Sanders will have his big test this season.

4. 2020

This begins the second tier of draft classes, the much weaker middle of the pack group.

Jedrick Wills was at best serviceable as the team’s left tackle. Grant Delpit is still a standout and leader of the defense.

Jordan Elliott, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Harrison Bryant had standout moments with the team. Nick Harris was a great backup, and Jacob Phillips never quite stayed healthy enough.

5. 2021

The Browns started this draft class strong with a quality starting corner in Greg Newsome and a star linebacker in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Now, JOK may never play football again, and Newsome was traded this past season . The two did give Cleveland many great years and led a terrific defense in 2023.

James Hudson and Tony Fields were solid backups. Anthony Schwartz, Demetric Felton and Richard LeCounte never worked in the league.

6. 2016

Cleveland’s biggest draft class that just didn’t work out.

Joe Schobert developed into a Pro Bowl linebacker. Emmanuel Ogbah, Carl Nassib and Rashard Higgins all were quality players.

Then the drop off happens. Corey Coleman is one of Cleveland’s biggest busts. Cody Kessler started at quarterback during some of the darkest years.

There’s a long list of players who were irrelevant including Shon Coleman, Ricardo Louis and Derrick Kindred. Quantity doesn’t matter if the quality isn’t there.

7. 2023

The final and worst tier. Just drafts full of guys who never clicked in the league.

The Browns got Cedric Tillman and Dawand Jones, two guys who are both losing their roles.

Luke Wypler is still a backup, Cameron Mitchell got cut, Dorian Thompson-Robinson got traded and Siaka Ika played four games. Isaiah McGuire is the only one to find a role.

8. 2022

This draft gave Cleveland one quality starter in Alex Wright. Martin Emerson had value before a torn Achilles forced the team to move on. David Bell broke out before injury forced his retirement.

Jerome Ford was below average when given a chance. Cade York, Perrion Winfrey and Michael Woods never found any success.

9. 2019

Sione Takitaki is the saving grace of this draft class. At least he started for several years.

Greedy Williams was replaced by Newsome in an injury plagued career. Mack Wilson found playing time elsewhere. Sheldrick Redwine, Austin Seibert and Drew Forbes just never found success.

10. 2024

A draft class that hasn’t produced a serious starter. Nickel corner Myles Harden is the best player of the group.

Mike Hall has had legal issues and injuries. Zak Zinter, Jamari Thrash and Nathaniel Watson are perennial backups. Jowon Briggs got cut.

Just bottom of the barrel for such a recent draft class.