Three Free Agent Wide Receivers That Cleveland Browns Should Target

Cleveland’s current pass-catching core leaves many fans expecting more, especially after this past season, where rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the team in receiving yards (731) and receptions (72), and the highest wideout in those numbers was Jerry Jeudy with just 600 yards and 50 catches.

Cleveland ranked second-to-last in the league in total receiving yards last year, with just 185.4 (also second-to-last in the NFL). For reference, the average for receiving yards per game by a team is around 220 to 235; the Chiefs were middle of the pack at 232.2 per game.

Cleveland needs some new talent in that room, so which of those guys could come from free agency?

Dream scenario: Alec Pierce

Pierce may be out of the Browns' price range as he expects to make $20 million per year, but he is exactly what Cleveland needs. As an outside receiver, Pierce led the league in yards per reception with a whooping 21.3 on 47 catches. He also elapsed 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career.

Pierce is a bigger guy at 6’3”, 213 pounds, is a great age at just 25, and brings Cleveland what they haven’t had in a while: an outside receiver that can make plays at the top of the peak and in tight windows.

Could excel in a bigger role: Romeo Doubs

Doubs is another guy who will be entering his first agency at 25 years old. Over his four-year career with Green Bay, he has totaled over 2,400 yards and 21 touchdowns. While he has not been the wide receiver one for the Packers, after Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft were injured most of the year, he stepped up and led the team in receiving yards last year.

He possesses a good frame of 6’2”, 200 pounds, and would bring consistency to a group that needs it. Doubs is a great route runner too, and even though he could command of $12 million a year, Cleveland needs a guy like him.

Worth a shot: Kendrick Bourne

Bourne is a bit older than the other targets at 30 years old, but he still put up some good numbers last year. His 551 yards were the most he’s had in his career since the 2021 season.

The benefit to Bourne is that he will be much cheaper than other options. His expected value per year will just be $3 million per year; he is a good option for the Browns to pursue if they want a reliable guy who can also pop off for breakout games, as he had back-to-back games of 140+ yards receiving in weeks three and four.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: