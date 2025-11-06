Three impact Browns players miss Thursday practice ahead of Jets matchup
Unless the Cleveland Browns get some players healthy for the team’s walk through session on Friday, they could be undermanned against the New York Jets.
While the Jets are 1-7 and sold off cornerstone defensive stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the NFL trade deadline, the Browns aren’t much better at 2-6.
Standout rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger did not practice and confirmed he’s dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in Cleveland’s loss to the New England Patriots. Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond has yet to practice this week due to a foot injury. While no reason was listed, the Browns also did not have rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. at practice.
The Browns have leaned heavily on Schwesinger, Bond and Fannin Jr. in their rookie campaigns. Luckily, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is off the team’s injury report due to his AC joint sprain and is expected to face the Jets.
If Schwesinger can’t play due to his week-to-week high ankle sprain, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said that Devin Bush, Mohamoud Diabate and Jerome Baker are all ready to fill in the gaps.
While Schwesinger has been the defensive play-caller for Cleveland’s defense throughout eight weeks, Browns safety Grant Delpit specifically mentioned Diabate as being ready to take over that responsibility if necessary.
Prior to this injury, Schwesinger has started all eight games for the Browns since being the first pick in the second round of the NFL Draft. He has 28 total tackles, one sack and one interception and was pacing to be a frontrunner for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
On the offensive side of the football, Bond has received a significant amount of snaps despite being a late arrival to Cleveland’s training camp this summer. Bond signed a fully-guaranteed undrafted free agent contract once his legal issues that caused him to go undrafted were settled.
Bond has appeared in all eight games for the Browns, starting two of them. As Cleveland’s passing offense has struggled all season, he’s only caught 11 passes for 123 years. However, he’s likely the best vertical threat on the Browns, even with Cedric Tillman returning from the injured list.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski handed play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who coached Bond during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Thursday, Rees told reporters that he wants to be more “multiple” offensively to leave defenses guessing. Not having Bond healthy would probably hurt the passing game.
While Fannin’s absence was initially undisclosed, the Browns will hope to have him available. Sure, the Jets traded away two significant defenders, but nobody in the NFL has figured out how to slow down Fannin.
The Browns do not have many winnable games left on their schedule. They will hope for these players to get healthy enough to return. If they can’t, it will make beating a bad Jets team even more difficult.