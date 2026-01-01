Cleveland Browns without handful of rookies ahead of 2025 season finale

The Cleveland Browns have just one more game to go in the 2025 regular season.

But, with hopes of finishing strong, the Browns may be dealing with more adversity than initially expected.

On Thursday, Jan. 1, the Browns' injury report was released with multiple players not practicing. The list has two big-time rookies, linebacker Carson Schwesinger and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who play a major role in the team's success, that are unable to practice.

Schwesinger played Sunday's win over Pittsburgh in constant pain, which is now being pointed towards quad and ankle injuries. Fannin Jr.'s lone grab of the game, which was the opening touchdown, resulted in him being helped off the field in the win with a groin injury. However, unlike Schwesinger's, his had been a nagging injury throughout the week leading up to the game.

#Browns not practicing on Thursday, include LB Carson Schwesinger (thigh/ankle), TE Harold Fannin Jr. (groin), TE David Njoku (knee). Back practicing: G Teven Jenkins (concussion), OL Kingsley Eguakun (knee/shoulder) — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) January 1, 2026

Alongside the two rookies, tight end David Njoku did not practice due to a knee injury. Others that were limited in practice include tight end Brendan Bates, guard Joel Bitonio, cornerback Tyson Campbell, safety Grant Delpit, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, defensive tackle Mason Graham, cornerback Myles Harden, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, offensive tackle K.J. Leveston and linebacker Winston Reid.

Fortunately, many of the players that are limited are expected to be able to suit up by Sunday.

While there are numerous players listed down as being banged up, there were a few who have been recently hurting that finally got back to playing at full strength. After weeks of being inactive, rookie running back Dylan Sampson returned to practice in full capacity, along with rookie starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who's been dealing with nagging back discomfort and a right finger injury.

The Browns are going to need all the help they can get as they look to finish off the 2025 season on a strong note, especially when going up against an in-state, in-division rival.

Sanders is looking better and better by the week, now up to 1,289 passing yards and seven touchdowns on a 57.4% completion mark. He certainly needs to continue improving, though, with hopes of locking down the starting role for next season, but the needle is starting to point in the right direction.

For Sampson, it's known at this point in time that he's the second or third string back, but without rookie Quinshon Judkins to steal the spotlight, he'll have a chance to draw eyes on Sunday.

Cleveland's going to hope to see more of the roster get healthy in time for the 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff with the Bengals on Sunday. The two sides will clash from Paycor Stadium in Southern Ohio.