Three keys to a Cleveland Browns victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11
The Cleveland Browns will play host this week to a familiar opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. Just like the Browns, the Ravens have struggled so far this season, and Cleveland will have an opportunity to spoil a season comeback.
It wasn’t pretty when the Browns played Baltimore in week two, losing 41-17. This Browns team will be very different from the week two unit. The Browns have a new quarterback since then, a running back who has developed and nothing else to lose.
Here are three keys to the Browns pulling off an upset.
1. Don’t let Lamar Jackson extend plays
Easier said than done, but everyone knows that Lamar Jackson is at his most dangerous when he can extend plays.
Cleveland has one of the best defensive lines in football, and they will be needed to play like it again. Collapse the pocket, and have surefire tackling against Jackson, that’s the easiest way to ensure long plays.
It’s when someone gets out of their lane while pass rushing that Jackson can take advantage. He’s the best in the league at finding a crease and breaking a tackle, so if you allow him to, he’ll do it.
Expect rookie of the year candidate Carson Schwesinger to be playing plenty of spy technique too. With a disciplined pass rush, the Browns have been able to keep Jackson in check, and could do it again here.
2. Keep Dillon Gabriel going on bootlegs and rollouts
Whatever your thoughts are on Dillon Gabriel, he’s going to be the guy in Cleveland for at least a few more weeks. With Tommy Rees taking over play calling last week, Gabriel made several clear improvements.
He threw a pair of touchdowns, and had some of the better throws we’ve seen out of him so far, earning a rookie of the week nomination.
Gabriel was at his best when he was able to roll out of the pocket clean, and had time to look for an intermediate level throw. He was able to get Jerry Jeudy involved on several throws like that, and showed a lot of good things in that system.
He was at his worst when he had to stay in the pocket, struggling to get through progressions and taking six sacks.
If Cleveland can keep this new system, and keep him developing in it, there may still be hope for the rookie quarterback to break through this season.
3. Find Quinshon Judkins some green grass
The offense looks so much more natural when the rising star rookie back Quinshon Judkins is able to get going. Unfortunately, that seems to be harder and harder each week.
He’s only gone over 100 rushing yards once this season, and over the past four games, he has two under 40 yards. This includes a career-low 19 yards against the New England Patriots.
As with most of the play calling so far this season, the Browns running attack has become boring and predictable. They try to find room right up the middle, but if Judkins can’t break a few tackles, there is nothing there.
Cleveland has to find ways to open lanes for Judkins. If the gaps open up the middle it can be viable, but if not, they should attack the outsides or run a few delays to try something. Judkins can be a home run hitter for Cleveland, he just needs a sliver of grass.