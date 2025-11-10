Carson Schwesinger completes incredible feat in loss to New York Jets
Carson Schwesinger may be one of the biggest dawgs in the NFL.
The rookie linebacker, just two weeks removed from a high-ankle sprain, suited back up and took the field for the Cleveland Browns.
And he didn't ease back into the mix, he played a total of 100% defensive snaps for the Browns, an absolutely incredible feat.
No other member of the Browns, outside of safety Grant Delpit, played 100% of defensive snaps.
Even though Cleveland fell, 27-20, Schwesinger led the charge defensively with 10 tackles, two for a loss and two quarterback hits. Both his marks in tackles for a loss and quarterback hits were season highs.
Just two Sundays ago, against the New England Patriots, he was rolled up on from behind by his teammate. In that game, he found his first-career NFL interception. He was initially deemed to be out for four-to-six weeks, but that timeline was cut down to week-to-week by the Browns.
On Wednesday and Thursday, he did not practice, but suited back up on Friday and out of practically nowhere, he was looking like he would play against the Jets.
For a player to return back to the field that fast after suffering a high-ankle sprain is almost unheard of, especially when Cleveland is not in the race for a playoff spot. However, Schwesinger showed his passion for the game and work to get back up to speed and return to the field.
The former second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft has been one of the most promising picks for the Browns in recent years.
And everyone around the league is starting to take notice of what he's done on the gridiron.
In the late hours of Sunday, Nov. 9, it was announced that Schwesinger is leading the race for the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.
He's now up to an incredible 74 tackles, 30 solo and six for a loss. His mark for tackles comes in as the leading mark on the Browns this season, 12 higher than the next closest on the roster. He's also tacked on five quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and one pass deflection.
On the season, Schwesinger's recorded double-digit tackles in three games.
Although the Browns sit 2-7 on the season and are continuing to struggle, players like Schwesinger are at least giving some hope to Browns fans.
Up next, Cleveland is preparing to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 16, with kickoff slated for 4:25 p.m. from Huntington Bank Field.
The 22-year-old linebacker will have his work cut out for himself with speedy quarterback Lamar Jackson coming into town.