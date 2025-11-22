Three keys to victory for Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders
It’s hard to imagine that a pair of two-win football teams will be one of the most anticipated games on the Cleveland Browns’ schedule, but here we are.
Polarizing fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his first career start. Much has been made about Sanders’ chances in this game as he had his first three days of practice with the starters this week.
In Sanders’ half of action against the Baltimore Ravens, he reverted to bad habits that produced a 4-of-16 passing statline with an ugly interception.
Here’s the path to victory for the Browns in Las Vegas.
1. Let Shedeur Sanders be Shedeur Sanders (besides the sacks)
When the calendar flipped to April, many around the NFL landscape expected Sanders to be one of the top five players selected in the draft because of his pinpoint accuracy.
In Cleveland’s loss against the Ravens, Sanders proved that his arm is just as accurate as it was in Colorado. In the late fourth quarter, Sanders threw a tremendous heave to rookie receiver Gage Larvadain that was broken up by elite coverage. Had that pass been caught, the entire narrative would have been completely different coming into this game.
Sanders is stronger than fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, so offensive coordinator Tommy Rees needs to let Sanders take some chances vertically.
The Raiders do not have a stellar defense.
It could be a prime opportunity for Cleveland’s anemic offense to stretch the field and lean into Sanders’ strengths as long as he can get the football out quickly.
2. Make life easy on Sanders
Everybody knows that defensive end Maxx Crosby will be hunting the fifth-round quarterback who has a tendency to drift back in the pocket.
Again, the Raiders do not have a great defense. They have one superstar player.
Rees has an opportunity to neutralize Crosby by running Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. The Browns have also found success utilizing Malachi Corley on jet sweeps.
Offensively, they need to make Sanders as comfortable as possible so when the big shots down field present themselves, he has no hesitation to pull the trigger.
3. Don’t let Geno Smith turn his season around and prepare for the unexpected
Defensively, the Browns have had little to worry about all season as one of the best in the NFL.
Geno Smith is having a dreadful first year with the Raiders. He’s tossed 12 touchdowns to 13 interceptions – a benchable ratio.
The Browns should have no issue keeping him in check. If they can also neutralize rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, prepare for the Raiders to insert old friend Kenny Pickett into this game.