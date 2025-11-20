What Browns OC Tommy Rees said about Shedeur Sanders before first NFL start
The Cleveland Browns will be giving Shedeur Sanders another day of reps at practice with the first team ahead of his first career start on Sunday.
When Sanders replaced rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel who suffered a concussion at halftime of Cleveland’s loss against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, he looked uncomfortable, completing just 4-of-16 passes and throwing an interception.
But ahead of his first career start against the Las Vegas Raiders, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is preaching comfortability for his young quarterback.
“You want to make him as comfortable as possible,” Rees said of how the Browns are preparing Sanders. “Call plays that breed confidence in him.”
Sanders entered Sunday’s loss against the Ravens without ever taking snaps at practice with the starters. After the game, right guard Wyatt Teller admitted to reporters that they had barely ever heard the fifth-round pick’s cadence.
“It's a really tough spot. I was proud of the way he fought,” Rees said. “He was resilient and stayed in the moment.”
While Rees refused to place expectations on Sanders with a full week of preparation, the first-year NFL offensive coordinator focused on communicating that the Browns will try to make sure that he is as comfortable as possible. Rees also said that he “truly believed” rookie wideout Gage Larvaidain was going to come down with Sanders’ fourth quarter heave to beat the Ravens.
Rees took over play calling duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski after Cleveland’s bye week. That change has yet to result in a victory for the Browns, who will be searching for their first road win since Week 2 last season when they travel to Las Vegas later this week.
According to reports, Stefanski wanted to redshirt Sanders this season. However, Week 1 starting quarterback Joe Flacco being benched after four starts and then traded to the Cincinnati Bengals paved the way for both rookie quarterbacks to play.
Gabriel and Sanders are very different quarterbacks. When Sanders entered action against the Ravens, he was tasked with executing a game plan that was put together for his fellow rookie quarterback.
Through six career starts, Gabriel has underwhelmed. While he has taken care of the football, he’s not a threat to do anything downfield. His physical limitations make the third-round selection completely overmatched in every game that he starts.
Conversely, Sanders has the physical makeup of a typical NFL quarterback. He’s much bigger than Gabriel and has a stronger arm that is much more accurate.
“When you play the QB position you're sort of an artist and a scientist,” Rees said. “You can't be a full time artist and full time scientist... you gotta have a blend of both.”
Sanders, Rees and Stefanski will have a full week of preparation dedicated to beating the Raiders. Rees noted that while Sanders has not had much opportunity to practice, he’ll be working with fellow rookies Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr. and Dylan Sampson, who he has been in the building with since the spring.