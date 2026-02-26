Browns NFL Combine Updates: Cleveland Looking to Start Todd Moken Era Strong

The Cleveland Browns want to get the Todd Monken era off to a good start.

After Monken’s availability on Wednesday, the 60-year-old head coach explained that every NFL team rebuilds each offseason and that the Browns are no different.

“Rebuild is probably a little strong," Monken said of where the Browns are currently at. “Retool, maybe? Add pieces to that, and then how quickly we can get them up to speed.”

“Rebuild is probably a little strong. Re-tool, maybe- add pieces to that (roster), and then how quickly do we get them up to speed?” #DawgPound



Browns HC Todd Monken said he doesn't believe in the term "rebuild."



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/GayqqpQOfx pic.twitter.com/92AC55Kykx — The Daily Dawgs (@DailyDawgsShow) February 26, 2026

Monken noted that the Browns, like every NFL team, will evaluate which pieces they have available on their current roster, and what they can add in free agency and the draft. He noted that the Browns will start with the offensive line, because “that’s where it starts” and then will work their way through every position group on the roster.

Here's where the Browns are at in the middle of NFL Combine week/

1. Browns don’t want long, painful rebuild

One of the biggest takeaways from the first few days at the NFL Combine is the fact that the Browns genuinely believe that they’re a better team than the one that won only eight games over the last two seasons.

They believe that because of a stout defense, they can overcome some of the inefficiencies on the offensive side of the football, which will have more talent added this offseason.

"People don't think we are as close as we are." #DawgPound



Owner @JDubsIII expresses his belief in how close the Cleveland Browns are to winning the Super Bowl.



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/sNKNQJSEH5 pic.twitter.com/tWHKVrtATD — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) February 25, 2026

Berry wouldn’t reveal any details about the upcoming restructure of quarterback Deshaun Watson, which will give the Browns financial flexibility to be “more aggressive” than they’ve been in free agency over the past few seasons.

Heading into his seventh season as the GM of the Browns, Berry smiled and quipped that his cap situation was in a good spot.

2. Quarterback genuinely feels like more of the same

Will Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders really battle it out to become QB1?

Monken admitted that he would prefer to name a starting quarterback in a dream world, but the Browns are viewing this as “an open competition.”

"I don't decide who plays. The players decide who plays,” Monken said.

It’s likely that the Browns will add another quarterback to the competition. The Browns insist that third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel isn’t the forgotten quarterback, but it certainly feels that way.

Berry said the team would entertain investing another draft pick into the quarterback room, as it’s the most important position. Mid-round picks in this year’s class include prospects like Carson Beck and Drew Allar. They could always trade a day three pick for a low-risk reclamation project such as Anthony Richardson, also.

Or, if the Browns miss out on the bidding war for top free agent Malik Willis, perhaps they could settle for Jacoby Brissett or Jameis Winston.

3. Who will be the first-round picks and does it even matter?

The Browns won’t admit it, but they likely understand that there isn’t a clear path to solve their ongoing quarterback crisis this offseason.Even if they bring someone externally, that player will likely join the competition of Sanders and Watson.

Berry called a realtor and planted a “for sale” sign in the yard of the No. 6 overall selection when he told reporters that the Browns would “absolutely” consider offers to trade back again. The same could likely be said for the No. 24 overall pick.

The Browns are doing a ton of work on offensive linemen and wide receivers while keeping an eye on the passers in this class. In April, they’ll invest in the quarterback by building up the offense surrounding whoever emerges as QB1.

While there’s no guarantee that another team would be willing to sacrifice a draft pick in 2027, it’s what the Browns will be chasing. Top quarterbacks including Arch Manning will be draft eligible, and the Browns will need to make sure they have the ammunition required to select their franchise quarterback next April.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: