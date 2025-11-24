Three takeaways from Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns 24-10 win
For just the third time this season, the Cleveland Browns have won a football game. The defense bullied the Las Vegas Raiders, and rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders broke a long stretch of quarterbacks losing their first game for Cleveland.
It all culminated in a 24-10 win for Cleveland, and just a little bit more hope for the future of the organization.
Here are three takeaways from the Browns impressive win.
1. Shedeur starts off hot, but cools down
The first quarter went very well for the rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders making his first career start.
He looked comfortable in the pocket, made quick and decisive decisions and eluded pressure. He was able to hit an incredible pass to Isaiah Bond for a huge gain of over 50 yards. That set up a touchdown run from Judkins to put Cleveland up multiple scores.
After that, things cooled down for Sanders. He was able to do his checkdowns, but couldn’t find the same success throwing downfield. He did score his first career touchdown on a 66-yard pass to Sampson, but that’s where stats can be misleading. The throw was just a quick swing pass, with Sampson doing the rest of the work.
He threw an ugly interception, missed on some big throws and had a hard time getting through progressions at times. Despite that, he did enough to win the game. It was an inspiring performance for the young quarterback.
He showed the ability to stretch the field in a way his fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel was unable to. He showed that he should earn a starting job in Cleveland for at least the rest of the season, seeing if he’s able to develop and improve.
2. No one applies pressure like the Browns front seven
There wasn’t a single drive of the game where Geno Smith was able to stay comfortable in the pocket. He was getting hit every play, and it’s all because of how good, and deep, the Browns defensive line is.
Myles Garret is the clear DPOY. After another multiple sack game, there should be no debate left. He could realistically break the single-season sack record in the next few weeks. He sits at 18 now on the season.
Add in 2.5 sacks from the Browns breakout star Maliek Collins, plus sacks from Shelby Harris, Jemore Baker, Devin Bush, Isaiah McGuire, Cameron Thomas and Mike Hall, and it’s a recipe for success.
Cleveland recorded 10 sacks in the game, bullying the Raiders. Garrett ended the game with a forced fumble too. It’s not hard to see why the Browns won this game when you're able to have a unit that provides that kind of dominance.
3. Cleveland rookies rule
The Cleveland Browns draft class has been incredible this season. Once again, it was the rookies starring as Cleveland wins.
Obviously we saw what Sanders did. Quinshon Judkins scored two touchdowns in the win, and Sampson added another touchdown.
Isaiah Bond hauled in 58 yards, and Fannin had four catches for 40 yards.
On defense Carson Schwesinger had a team-high 11 tackles. Graham added five more, being a stud in the middle of the defensive line.
Add in a huge punt return for Gage Larvadain on special teams, and the Browns rookies were the heroes.
If Cleveland is able to maintain these rookies, and have another impressive haul next year, the turnaround for this team could be real quick.