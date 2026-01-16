Three things Browns fans must know about HC candidate Nate Scheelhaase

The Cleveland Browns have certainly stayed busy, interviewing head coach candidates throughout the last two weeks as they look for a replacement for Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland is not holding itself back from anyone, as it keeps its options open on who will be the next head coach. They have brought in many candidates, but the next interview they scheduled is unorthodox for the team.

The Browns will be interviewing Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for the head coaching job. So, what is there to be known about Scheelhaase that Browns fans need to know about him?

What Nate Scheelhaase has done for the Rams since joining the NFL

Scheelhaase has been on Sean McVay's coaching staff over the last two years. In 2024, Scheelhaase started as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist for the Rams before getting promoted to passing game coordinator in 2025.

The biggest achievement has been how good the Rams' passing game has looked, as they led the NFL with 268.1 passing yards per game. Scheelhaase has helped quarterback Matthew Stafford have an MVP-caliber season.

Nate Scheelhaase has offensive coordinator experience

While some Browns fans might be worried that Scheelhaase has no NFL coordinator experience, he has served as an offensive coordinator in the past. In 2023, he ran the offense in Iowa State after four years of serving as an assistant under Matt Campbell's offensive staff.

That season, Scheelhaase's unit was not as strong as some hoped. The Cyclones were ranked 12th out of 14 Big 12 schools in total offense, averaging 364.9 yards per game. Scheelhaase would move on after the season to join the Rams' staff.

Nate Scheelhaase was a former Big Ten QB

There was a time back in the day when Scheelhaase was a successful college football starting quarterback. He played five seasons with Illinois, redshirting his freshman year in 2009, then becoming a four-year starter from 2010 through 2013.

In those four years as a starting quarterback, Scheelhaase completed 63% of his passes for 8,568 yards and 55 touchdowns to 37 interceptions, adding another 2,066 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2013 and was named Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl Offensive MVP in 2011.

Scheelhaase holds multiple school records at Illinois, including career passing yards (10,634) and career total offensive yards, and the highest single-season completion percentage (66.7%).