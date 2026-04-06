Three Things To Expect When Cleveland Browns Offseason Program Begins

The Cleveland Browns offseason program officially starts Tuesday as voluntary workouts will give new head coach Todd Monken a first look at the roster.

While training camp battles aren’t going to be fought and won before the NFL draft even happens, it is a good time for players to make a name for themselves and earn some media attention entering the new year.

Here’s what fans can expect in as the early portion of practices begin

1. Quarterback drama whether you want it or not

Eyes have been on Clevealnd’s quarterback room even during the period where players are supposed to be away from football.

Reports that Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will be competing for the starting job have plagued the offseason so far. Everything from Sanders has worked with these players, Watson with these players, and Dillon Gabriel hasn’t been seen anywhere.

It’s too much irrelevant information, and frankly, it’s going to be worse during the voluntary camps.

Fans and reporters will be analyzing and comparing every single rep and video that comes out of training between these quarterbacks.

Will any of it actually matter when the pads come on? Probably not. It’ll still be the hot topic of the offseason, and something fans need to be prepared to see a lot of over the next few weeks.

2. Updates on lingering injuries

One of the most helpful reports that will leave the camp is how certain players look after being shut down from injury last season.

Guys like Quinshon Judkins, whose season ended with a scary leg injury, should begin to make their return to football. Judkins lucked out by avoiding a much more serious injury, so it’ll be interesting to see how involved he is and how his return is going.

Even if he can’t participate just yet, fans will be sure to get some much needed updates on his progress and what to expect for his sophomore year.

Other names to watch are Dawand Jones, Maliek Collins, Carson Schwesinger and Elgton Jenkins, who all dealt with some injuries during last season.

3. Who shows up? And does it even matter?

It’s important to remember that these next few weeks are still considered voluntary for players to report to. Some guys are still taking time off, preparing with personal trainers, or may be in contract discussions still.

Historically it isn’t uncommon for stars to take another week to return. There will be all sorts of reports on why Myles Garrett isn’t at practice, and analysts asking if this a sign of things to come for the year.

You’ll also have people who seem to be in a heated position battle who don’t make an appearance just yet. One name that comes to mind is Gabriel, who hasn’t been seen yet. Gabriel, a Hawaii-native, understandably may be taking time before making the trip back to Cleveland.

With a new coach in Monken, it is more important than it was in years past for players to appear and start building that relationship. If Monken can trust you, you’ll see the field more.

So while you’ll read reports about exactly who is and isn’t there, it’s important to ask if this player really needs to be there already. Just remember that guys who participate now, may have the advantage later in the year.