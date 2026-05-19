Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs
In this story:
The Cleveland Browns began their OTAs this week, giving both veterans and rookies the chance to hit the field together for the first time.
Here's an early look at the projected 53-man roster heading into OTAs.
Quarterback (3)
Deshaun Watson
Shedeur Sanders
Taylen Green
Cleveland has one of the weakest quarterback rooms in the NFL, and there should be a two-way competition this offseason between Watson and Sanders.
The loser of this battle will take the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, while Green will come in at No. 3. The Browns selected Green in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is expected to be a project for head coach Todd Monken. Dillon Gabriel finds himself as the odd man out, as the Browns opted for Green over him.
Running Back (3)
Quinshon Judkins
Dylan Sampson
Raheim Sanders
The Browns are set to have a young running back group again this season, as all three of their top backs are entering their second year. Judkins is expected to take the lead, while Sanders will likely step into the role previously held by Jerome Ford as the third-down back.
Wide Receivers (6)
Jerry Jeudy
Cedric Tillman
Isaiah Bond
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
Tylan Wallace
The top three receiving positions seem to be solidified with Jeudy, along with this year's first and second-round draft picks, Concepcion and Boston, making the final roster. However, the competition among the remaining wide receivers is expected to heat up.
The Browns will need to decide on Tillman, as he might be traded this offseason with just a year left on his contract, especially since Boston has been brought in to take over his role. For now, as long as Tillman is still on the roster and remains the team's second-best receiver with NFL experience, he seems poised to make the final cut. Bond should also secure a spot, given his performance as a deep threat during his rookie season. Wallace will need to battle it out for the final position against Malachi Corley and Jamari Thrash for the last spot on the roster.
Tight End/FB (4)
Harold Fannin Jr.
Joe Royer
Jack Stoll
Michael Burton
The tight end position is up for grabs, with Fannin being the only player seemingly locked in. The Browns drafted Royer this year and also signed Stoll as a free agent. Burton, who is primarily a fullback, has the advantage since Monken likes to utilize a fullback in his offense.
Yet, Burton’s spot on the roster isn’t guaranteed. The Browns could decide to go with Carsen Ryan, the rookie tight end they selected in the seventh round from BYU, who offers more blocking ability and could also play fullback.
Offensive Line (10)
Spencer Fano
Zion Johnson
Elgton Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Tytus Howard
Dawand Jones
Austin Barber
Parker Brailsford
Luke Wypler
Zak Zinter
The Browns bolstered their offensive line this offseason by signing Elgton Jenkins and Johnson, trading for Howard, and drafting Fano, Barber and Brailsford. All six of these players are likely to secure spots on the 53-man roster if nothing unexpected occurs.
Jones and Wypler are entering their fourth season with the Browns, and it could very well be their last. Jones, who the Browns believed could be a starter over the past few seasons, has performed well at right tackle but unfortunately struggles to stay healthy. This season, Jones should serve as Cleveland's swing tackle. Wypler might take on the starting center role; however, the Browns could trade him if they feel Brailsford is ready to be the No. 2 center or even start in the early weeks of the season.
This is likely Zinter's last shot with the Browns, as he hasn’t made much of an impact in his first two seasons.
Defensive end (4)
Myles Garrett
Alex Wright
Isaiah McGuire
Logan Fano
Garrett, Wright and McGuire are going to make the 53-man roster; the key question is who will secure the final defensive end spot if the Browns opt to keep four. This offseason, the Browns signed Fano as an undrafted free agent; he is the brother of Spencer, whom the team selected with its No. 9 pick this year. Fano could be the young defensive end the Browns need to develop, or there's a chance Cleveland might bring in another veteran defensive end before the season kicks off as its fourth option.
Defensive Tackle (5)
Mason Graham
Maliek Collins
Michael Hall Jr.
Adin Huntington
Kalia Davis
There isn’t going to be much room for competition at defensive tackle. The Browns are strong at this position, which is why there’s a good chance they will take five defensive tackles. Graham and Collins are sure locks, and the Browns drafted Hall with their second-round pick in 2024, so he should make the team even though he hasn’t performed well. Additionally, Huntington was a surprise as an undrafted free agent last season, and then Cleveland signed Davis as a free agent this offseason to add more depth.
Linebacker (6)
Carson Schwesinger
Quincy Williams
Justin Jefferson
Winston Reid
Nathaniel Watson
Easton Mascarenas-Arnold
The linebacker spots behind Schwesinger, William and Jefferson are up for grabs. Reid didn't play at all last season due to a back injury, so he's eager to bounce back. The Browns drafted Watson in the sixth round of the 2024 draft, and they may not be ready to move on from him just yet. Cleveland signed Mascarenas-Arnold as an undrafted free agent last season. There's a solid chance the Browns will look to add a veteran linebacker for their final roster spot, which means they might not keep Mascarenas-Arnold around.
Safety (4)
Grant Delpit
Ronnie Hickman
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
Donovan McMillon
Safety is another position where three spots are already accounted for. Delpit, Hickman and McNeil-Warren are likely to make the team and McMillon has a solid chance, as he was an undrafted free agent last season who made the 53-man roster.
Cornerback (5)
Denzel Ward
Tyson Campbell
Myles Harden
Myles Bryant
Dom Jones
The Browns are quite thin at cornerback behind Ward and Campbell, but Harden should secure a spot on the roster as the slot cornerback. Yet, he might face competition from McNeil-Warren, who could also line up as the slot corner. Bryant and Jones may step in as backups behind Ward and Campbell, but this is another position where Cleveland should consider signing a veteran player.
Special Teams (3)
Kicker Andre Szmyt
Punter Corey Bojorquez
Long Snapper Rex Sunahara
The Browns are entering this season with the same kicker, punter and long snapper combination they had last year.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Daniel is a sports writer from Northeast Ohio. He has followed the Browns, Cavs, Guardians, and Buckeyes for years and loves sharing his thoughts on the team.Follow Dfish479