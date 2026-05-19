Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs

The Cleveland Browns began their OTAs this week, giving both veterans and rookies the chance to hit the field together for the first time.

Here's an early look at the projected 53-man roster heading into OTAs.

Quarterback (3)

Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders

Taylen Green

Cleveland has one of the weakest quarterback rooms in the NFL, and there should be a two-way competition this offseason between Watson and Sanders.

The loser of this battle will take the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, while Green will come in at No. 3. The Browns selected Green in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is expected to be a project for head coach Todd Monken. Dillon Gabriel finds himself as the odd man out, as the Browns opted for Green over him.

Running Back (3)

Quinshon Judkins

Dylan Sampson

Raheim Sanders

The Browns are set to have a young running back group again this season, as all three of their top backs are entering their second year. Judkins is expected to take the lead, while Sanders will likely step into the role previously held by Jerome Ford as the third-down back.

Wide Receivers (6)

Jerry Jeudy

Cedric Tillman

Isaiah Bond

KC Concepcion

Denzel Boston

Tylan Wallace

The top three receiving positions seem to be solidified with Jeudy, along with this year's first and second-round draft picks, Concepcion and Boston, making the final roster. However, the competition among the remaining wide receivers is expected to heat up.

The Browns will need to decide on Tillman, as he might be traded this offseason with just a year left on his contract, especially since Boston has been brought in to take over his role. For now, as long as Tillman is still on the roster and remains the team's second-best receiver with NFL experience, he seems poised to make the final cut. Bond should also secure a spot, given his performance as a deep threat during his rookie season. Wallace will need to battle it out for the final position against Malachi Corley and Jamari Thrash for the last spot on the roster.

Tight End/FB (4)

Harold Fannin Jr.

Joe Royer

Jack Stoll

Michael Burton

The tight end position is up for grabs, with Fannin being the only player seemingly locked in. The Browns drafted Royer this year and also signed Stoll as a free agent. Burton, who is primarily a fullback, has the advantage since Monken likes to utilize a fullback in his offense.

Yet, Burton’s spot on the roster isn’t guaranteed. The Browns could decide to go with Carsen Ryan, the rookie tight end they selected in the seventh round from BYU, who offers more blocking ability and could also play fullback.

Offensive Line (10)

Spencer Fano

Zion Johnson

Elgton Jenkins

Teven Jenkins

Tytus Howard

Dawand Jones

Austin Barber

Parker Brailsford

Luke Wypler

Zak Zinter

The Browns bolstered their offensive line this offseason by signing Elgton Jenkins and Johnson, trading for Howard, and drafting Fano, Barber and Brailsford. All six of these players are likely to secure spots on the 53-man roster if nothing unexpected occurs.

Jones and Wypler are entering their fourth season with the Browns, and it could very well be their last. Jones, who the Browns believed could be a starter over the past few seasons, has performed well at right tackle but unfortunately struggles to stay healthy. This season, Jones should serve as Cleveland's swing tackle. Wypler might take on the starting center role; however, the Browns could trade him if they feel Brailsford is ready to be the No. 2 center or even start in the early weeks of the season.

This is likely Zinter's last shot with the Browns, as he hasn’t made much of an impact in his first two seasons.

Defensive end (4)

Myles Garrett

Alex Wright

Isaiah McGuire

Logan Fano

Garrett, Wright and McGuire are going to make the 53-man roster; the key question is who will secure the final defensive end spot if the Browns opt to keep four. This offseason, the Browns signed Fano as an undrafted free agent; he is the brother of Spencer, whom the team selected with its No. 9 pick this year. Fano could be the young defensive end the Browns need to develop, or there's a chance Cleveland might bring in another veteran defensive end before the season kicks off as its fourth option.

Defensive Tackle (5)

Mason Graham

Maliek Collins

Michael Hall Jr.

Adin Huntington

Kalia Davis

There isn’t going to be much room for competition at defensive tackle. The Browns are strong at this position, which is why there’s a good chance they will take five defensive tackles. Graham and Collins are sure locks, and the Browns drafted Hall with their second-round pick in 2024, so he should make the team even though he hasn’t performed well. Additionally, Huntington was a surprise as an undrafted free agent last season, and then Cleveland signed Davis as a free agent this offseason to add more depth.

Linebacker (6)

Carson Schwesinger

Quincy Williams

Justin Jefferson

Winston Reid

Nathaniel Watson

Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

The linebacker spots behind Schwesinger, William and Jefferson are up for grabs. Reid didn't play at all last season due to a back injury, so he's eager to bounce back. The Browns drafted Watson in the sixth round of the 2024 draft, and they may not be ready to move on from him just yet. Cleveland signed Mascarenas-Arnold as an undrafted free agent last season. There's a solid chance the Browns will look to add a veteran linebacker for their final roster spot, which means they might not keep Mascarenas-Arnold around.

Safety (4)

Grant Delpit

Ronnie Hickman

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Donovan McMillon

Safety is another position where three spots are already accounted for. Delpit, Hickman and McNeil-Warren are likely to make the team and McMillon has a solid chance, as he was an undrafted free agent last season who made the 53-man roster.

Cornerback (5)

Denzel Ward

Tyson Campbell

Myles Harden

Myles Bryant

Dom Jones

The Browns are quite thin at cornerback behind Ward and Campbell, but Harden should secure a spot on the roster as the slot cornerback. Yet, he might face competition from McNeil-Warren, who could also line up as the slot corner. Bryant and Jones may step in as backups behind Ward and Campbell, but this is another position where Cleveland should consider signing a veteran player.

Special Teams (3)

Kicker Andre Szmyt

Punter Corey Bojorquez

Long Snapper Rex Sunahara

The Browns are entering this season with the same kicker, punter and long snapper combination they had last year.