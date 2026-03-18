Top NFL Draft Analyst Issues Stern Warning Regarding Browns' Sixth Overall Pick

With a little over a month to go for the 2026 NFL Draft, mock drafts are flying all over the place, with the Cleveland Browns’ pick at sixth overall becoming a hot topic amongst league observers.

Count Fox Sports lead Draft analyst Joel Klatt among those zeroing in on Cleveland after calling the Browns’ first of two opening-round picks “the most interesting pick in the draft.”

However, Klatt also issued a stern warning for the Browns against reaching at the top of the order just to cover a specific area of need.

“I’m more of a ‘best available’ versus ‘area of need’. You know, like the Browns are gonna be stuck in this one. I think the sixth pick in the draft is gonna be the most interesting pick in the draft, because I think the Browns are gonna get themselves stuck to the point where they desperately want and need to take an offensive tackle. I gave them Monroe Freeling who’s the best left tackle in the draft because he’s a natural left tackle, whereas the two best tackles in the draft, Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano, are more right tackles. And I could just see Cleveland doing something like reaching for a left tackle, just because he plays left tackle.”

"The Browns are going to be stuck in this one... The sixth pick in the draft is going to be the most interesting."



Why Joel Klatt believes Cleveland may reach for a left tackle at No. 6 👀@joelklatt | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/tvWRKm2Qzm — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 17, 2026

Georgia’s Freeling has become a popular pick being mocked to Cleveland with the first of their two-first rounders, especially after an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

But while Freeling’s undeniable tools make him very appealing, he’s considered a very raw product in need of heavy polishing, something that doesn’t apply to other prospects such as Mauigoa and Fanu.

According to Klatt, drafting solely for need is what gets franchises in trouble.

“I think positional value always comes into it. I do think people overthink it, you know? At the end of the day, when you’re on the clock as an NFL organization, the ones that are doing it right select the best football players. They put them on their rosters, and then they become the best football players in the NFL. And the teams that get stuck into ‘They have to fit the mold, and they have to be the right value at the right pick, and have their whole equation and this and that,’ they end up reaching and taking players that don’t pan out.”

Why Monroe Freeling Is Being Heavily Linked to the Browns

The Browns are in the midst of a total rebuild on the offensive line, where they’ve traded for former Texans’ right tackle Tytus Howard, signed former Chargers’ guard Zion Johnson and former Packers’ guard/center Elgton Jenkins in free agency, and re-signed guard Teven Jenkins.

The club is looking to replace center Ethan Pocic, guard Wyatt Teller, right tackle Jack Conklin, and left tackle Cam Robinson, while also waiting on Joel Bitonio to come to a decision on whether he wants to keep playing football, and if so, if he still wants to do so for Cleveland.

Freeling possesses prototypical size and length as a left tackle, and has shown the ability to move well in space, but still needs some work regarding technique. He started 17 games over three seasons at Georgia, including all 14 from last year.

Offensive tackle has long been a position that has nominated mock drafts for Cleveland in the current cycle, whether it be the 6th or 24th selection.

While there’s no debate regarding Cleveland’s need for an offensive tackle, wide receiver seems at least equally significant as a hole in the roster, and taking this year’s best wideout at 6 could very well be a safer choice than an unpolished left tackle with a ton of upside. Plus, the team hasn’t addressed the wide receiver corps through free agency yet.

Even after an eye-opening 2026 NFL Scouting Combine for Freeling -- where he had the chance to meet with Browns' officials -- investing the sixth overall pick in him does seem like a reach for Cleveland at this point.