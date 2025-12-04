Two Browns players claim monthly NFL honors

There is double delight for the Cleveland Browns after what has been a disastrous season so far.

With all the issues at quarterback and in their running game, on the defensive side, they have been relatively solid during November.

For Myles Garrett and Carson Schwesinger, their aggressive, high-octane plays throughout last month have earned them individual accolades: Garrett was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, and Schwesinger was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month.

Garrett, who wins his second AFC Defensive Player of the Month award, led all NFL players in November with nine sacks and tied for the league-high with 13 tackles despite the Browns only playing four games.

He was the only NFL player to record at least one sack in each November game and the only player to record multiple tackles for loss in every game.

He anchored a defense that allowed 260.0 yards per game in November, which was the second-fewest in the NFL.

Garrett also set a league record for most sacks over a five-game span with 14, breezing past Michael Strahan's 12.5 in 2001, and tied an NFL record with 10 sacks in the last three games.

Garrett leads the league with 19 sacks and 29 tackles for loss this season.

Myles Garrett has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November.



Carson Schwesinger is the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 4, 2025

Schwesinger is only the second Browns rookie to win the Defensive Rookie of the Month, since its inception in 1996. He joins Joe Haden, who claimed the award in November 2010.

Schwesinger led all rookies with 39 tackles and six tackles for loss for the month, playing just four games.

He was the only NFL rookie to record at least one tackle for loss in each game in November.

Schwesinger added one interception and half of a sack - the only rookie to record an interception and at least half of a sack in November.

He recorded double-digit tackles in three consecutive games in November, the most by any rookie over the course of the month.

So far, this season, Schwesinger leads the Browns with 99 tackles, the third-most by a Cleveland Browns rookie since 1999. He has also recorded double-digit tackles in four games this season.

In 12 games this year, Schwesinger has tallied 106 total tackles with 10 TFLs, six QB hits, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

For Garrett, he is the betting favorite to scoop his second NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. The first time he won was in 2023, when the Browns went 11-6 and made the playoffs as a wild card team.