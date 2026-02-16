New Browns Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg Has Key Similarities to Jim Schwartz

When the Cleveland Browns introduced Todd Monken as the organization’s next head coach, the 60-year-old barely commented on Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz took his ball and went home, resigning as the defensive coordinator of the Browns. He was replaced on Monday by Atlanta Falcons defensive passing game coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who has never been a defensive coordinator before.

But Rutenberg’s inexperience might not be a major deal, because he has one key characteristic that makes him very similar to Schwartz – their scheme. When Monken was hired, he told reporters that he planned on keeping the defensive scheme intact.

“When I was preparing for the Cleveland Browns [as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator], I wasn't trying to chip Jim Schwartz," Monken said. "I was chipping Myles Garrett. When I was sliding a protection to the outside backers or Grant Delpit that were blitzing off the edge, I was sliding the protection to the players. When I was worried about throwing to the right against Denzel Ward or Tyson Campbell to the left, that's who I was worried about throwing at."

Keeping Schwartz’s scheme intact was an important box for the Browns to check. Now, it’s up to Rutenberg to make sure that he’s getting the most out of his superstar defenders.

Immediately after Rutenberg was hired, many pointed to the fact that the Falcons had operated a 3-4 defensive scheme under Raheem Morris, who was fired after just one season. Rutenberg was just the defensive passing game coordinator on that staff and might have beliefs rooted in what Schwartz preached during his time with the Browns.

Rutenberg's similarities to Schwartz

Rutenberg worked for new Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh during his time with the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars. Saleh deploys Schwartz's wide nine defensive scheme, which lets players get after the quarterback.

Schwartz’s scheme brought out the best in Myles Garrett, who made football history by breaking the single-season sack record last year. Denzel Ward was a Pro Bowl cornerback and thrived under this scheme as well.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Rutenberg won the job after a strong set of interviews. The high-energy assistant takes after Saleh’s personality, and isn’t afraid of wearing his emotion on his sleeve.

The Browns were impressed with Rutenberg’s knowledge of all three levels of the defense and the ability to add some wrinkles into what has worked in Cleveland. The Cornell graduate has experience coaching linebackers and defensive backs as position coaches in the NFL. But his time with Saleh definitely must’ve comforted the Browns regarding Garrett’s ability to constantly pursue the quarterback.

Rutenberg and Monken will need to meet with Garrett and assure him that they’ll create a defensive ecosystem for the team to thrive. At the end of last season, Garrett told reporters that he was still firm in his stance that he doesn’t want to rebuild.

Unfortunately for Garrett, he has a first-time head coach with three inexperienced coordinators and a roster that could have at least 10 more rookies on it by the beginning of May.

But at least the defensive scheme should remain familiar under Rutenberg’s watch.