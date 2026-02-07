What Myles Garrett, Carson Schwesinger Said About Each Other at NFL Honors

For the first time in Cleveland Browns history and just the fourth time in NFL history, the Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year went to a pair of teammates.

Myles Garrett won his second DPOY award after a record breaking 23 sack season, and Carson Schwesinger became the DROY after leading all rookies and tackles and quickly emerging as one of the best linebackers in football.

After winning their respective awards, Garrett and Schwesinger made sure to acknowledge what the other person has meant to them, and meant to Cleveland’s defense this season.

What Schwesinger said about Garrett

With teams having to gameplan more against Schwesinger, Garrett was free to elevate his game to a new level. He had arguably the greatest pass rushing season of all time while tying a career-high with 60 total tackles.

“Playing with him has been great. When you’re on the field with him, you know there is an entire area of the field that’s shut down because of the game wrecker he is,” Schwesinger said. “Being able to learn from him throughout my first year, whether it’s him telling me things or just watching how he prepares and the mentality he has when he’s on the field.”

Schwesinger got his first look at just how good of an athlete Garrett really is this season, and got to see visions of just how good the defense can be in the near future.

“You could use any word that is paired with unbelievable, freak, game-wrecker, whatever you want, it’ll describe him,” Schwesinger said. “I think this Browns defense is one that’s going to be a force to be reckoned with. I think what we want to do is play fast and play physical and I think that’s what we are going to do all year.”

What Garrett said about Schwesinger

As for Schwesinger, Garrett’s success left him free to roam the middle of the field and rack up the tackles. He finished the year with 156 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, two picks and continually developed into an elite linebacker all season long.

“Everyone should have someone like that in their life and on their team. He is just a pleasure to be around and he’s an unbelievable character overall,” Garrett said. “It’s unbelievable. He showed flashes throughout camp and he was consistently good. The way he dialed in every single game day, played through pain, he was resilient, he was tough, he was physical.”

It was a terrific start for his career, and with another offseason of development as the team’s green dot wearer, he’ll only get better.

“It’s just the beginning. We're not going anywhere. Don’t be surprised if we take it up another notch,” Garrett said.

Despite defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's expected departure, Cleveland’s defense will still be filled with star talent heading into next season.

Add in pro bowler Denzel Ward, a potential return of Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah, and other talent like Tyson Campbell, Mason Graham and Grant Delpit, the coordinator job should be drawing plenty of interest.