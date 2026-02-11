Cleveland Browns Upcoming Free Agents: All 31 Players Ranked by Importance to Re-Sign

It’ll be one of the busiest offseasons in Browns history, and it all begins with deciding which upcoming free agents to bring back to the team next year.

The Browns have 31 upcoming free agents. 19 of those players will be unrestricted free agents, five will be restricted (RFA) and seven will be exclusive rights (ERFA).

Let’s rank all 31 of them to determine which players Cleveland needs to bring back, and who they need to let walk.

Sign ASAP

1. LB Devin Bush

2. K Andre Szmyt (ERFA)

3. CB Martin Emerson

4. P Corey Bojorquez

5. S Ronnie Hickman (RFA)

6. OG Teven Jenkins

7. S Rayshawn Jenkins

8. LS Rex Sunahara (ERFA)

9. WR Malachi Corley (ERFA)

Bush became one of the most improved players in the league last season. He led the team in picks and was second in tackles. He broke out for the best season of his career and re-signing him must be a top priority.

After a solid rookie season, Emerson was lackluster in one year, and missed this year with injury. He deserves a one year “prove it” deal to be a long term piece.

Teven Jenkins got his opportunity late last season and looked solid. He may be one of the only returning pieces from last year’s line and be needed to step up in a veteran role.

The special teams core of Szmyt, Bojorquez and Sunahara created some stability on special teams as the year went on.

Hickman has been a solid starting safety for the past few years and deserves his first long-term contract. Rayshawn Jenkins excelled in a dime role for the team and as a backup for Hickman.

Corley played a niche role in the offense, but played it perfectly. He deserves another chance as a utility weapon.

If the price is right

10. OG Wyatt Teller

11. OG Joel Bitonio

12. DL Shelby Harris

13. OT Jack Conklin

14. LB Jerome Baker

15. RB Trayveon Williams

16. TE Blake Whiteheart (RFA)

17. LB Mohamoud Diabate (RFA)

18. LB Winston Reid (ERFA)

Teller’s time in Cleveland ended on a sour note, and Bitonio may be retiring soon. Conklin hasn’t been able to consistently stay on the field. Cleveland doesn’t want to rebuild the line from scratch, but if the asking price is too high it may be the only option.

Harris can provide serious depth value (and batted passes), but may be too expensive for Cleveland this year. Baker, Diabate and Reid all played valuable roles as backup linebackers. Whiteheart was an efficient run blocker and solid third tight end.

Williams shined late last season. If the Browns want to hang onto four running backs, Williams should be one of them.

Already said goodbye

19. TE David Njoku

As much as any Browns fan would love to have Njoku back on the team next year, he already put a heartfelt message on social media confirming he won’t be returning next year. It’ll be difficult to move off a long-time fan favorite.

Nothing more than depth

20. CB Sam Webb (RFA)

21. CB Tre Avery

22. DE Sam Kamara (RFA)

23. DE Julian Okwara

24. TE Brenden Bates (ERFA)

25. CB D’Angelo Ross

26. CB Anthony Kendall (ERFA)

None of these players forced their way into a meaningful role last year. If anyone were to be brought back, it would be purely for depth/special teams purposes.

Webb and Avery did play well when called upon late in the season. Webb even scored a touchdown.

Kamara started a game and logged six tackles on the year. Bates and Ross saw occasional playing time. Okwara and Kendall did not appear in a game, but could be valuable practice squad pieces.

Do not re-sign

27. RB Jerome Ford

28. C Ethan Pocic

29. WR Jamari Thrash (ERFA)

30. WR DeAndre Carter

31. OT Cam Robinson

Ford and Pocic have each been solid players in their careers, but had noticeable dropoffs this year. The Browns can replace them for younger and cheaper options.

Thrash completely fell out of the rotation by the end of the year in what was supposed to be his breakout year. Carter struggled with injury, and the team can get younger and better at wideout.

The team traded for Robinson last season, and immediately regretted it. He was one of the most penalized players in the league, and still gave up eight sacks and 40 pressures. Expect Cleveland to address offensive tackle in the draft instead.