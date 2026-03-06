The Cleveland Browns' 10 Best Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

As the Cleveland Browns -- along with the other 31 NFL teams -- gear up for the start of free agency, it’s always wise to look back and see you’ve fared over the years.

In the Browns’ case, it’s not super inspiring.

Contrary to what happened when looking at the worst 10 free agency signings of the last decade, we had to really scrape hard to get 10 names here. In some cases, these players didn’t last over two years with the team, which is alarming.

Here are the Cleveland Browns worst 10 free agency signings over the last 10 offseasons:

Kevin Zeitler, guard, 2017

Zeitler was already a well established name among the top guards in the NFL when he arrived in Cleveland through a five-year $60 million deal that made him the top paid interior lineman in the league. But the Browns traded him away after two years in which he started every game for cap purposes, cutting the cord on a pairing with Joel Bitonio that could’ve lasted almost a decade.

Kareem Hunt, running back, 2019

The Browns gave Hunt a chance after being unceremoniously dumped by the Chiefs, and Hunt made the most out of it. He originally signed a one-year deal and became the perfect complement for Nick Chubb, while responding well with the whole load when Chubb got injured. He lasted five seasons with the Browns, including a remarkable 11 touchdown campaign in 2020.

Sheldon Richardson, defensive tackle, 2019

While Richardson’s talent was never questioned, his off-the-field issues were always a hindrance to his development. He joined Cleveland thanks to a three-year deal worth 36 million with 21 million guaranteed, but was a cap casualty two years later after being the team’s best interior defensive linemen.

Jack Conklin, offensive tackle, 2020

Conklin was brought in to replace Chris Hubbard at right tackle, and was elected as a first-team All-Pro during his first year in Cleveland. The problem with Conklin has always been the injuries, as he’s never played a full season after six years with the Browns.

Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end, 2021

Perhaps Clowney didn’t achieve the recognition in Cleveland as he did in Houston with three Pro Bowl appearances, but he played some of his best football during his two years in Cleveland. As a perfect complement to Myles Garrett, Clowney racked up 9.0 sacks in his first year with the Browns, and was a constant source of pressure on opposing passers. Disagreements with coaches on his usage led to his exit.

Anthony Walker Jr., linebacker, 2021

Unfortunately, injuries led to Walker landing on the IR in all three of his seasons with Cleveland. But despite that, he delivered a 113 tackle season in 2021. Financially, the Browns didn’t lose too much gambling on Walker, as he played his three years with the team under three one-year deals.

Ethan Pocic, center, 2022

Consistently overlooked while playing between Pro Bowl guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, Pocic has been a mainstay for the Browns over the past four seasons. Initially signed for one year, has been the undisputed starter at center since he arrived.

Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive tackle, 2023

Another good player lost for financial reasons, Tomlinson signed a four-year contract worth $57 million with $27.5 million guaranteed. After starting 32 games over two years, he became a cap casualty, in part due to Deshaun Watson’s cap hit on the Browns.

Devin Bush Jr., linebacker, 2024

Bush has played two years in Cleveland under one-year deals, and looks to be in line to be re-signed once again. He enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, recording personal bests in interceptions, passes defended, tackles and forced fumbles, while also scoring twice.

Maliek Collins, defensive tackle, 2025

One season cut short due to injury was enough to land Collins here, which proves how shallow the free agency pool has been for the Browns during the last 10 years. It’s not Collins’ fault, of course, after earning Pro Bowl consideration by dominating the interior defensive line in his first year in Cleveland. His 6.5 sacks in just 12 games were a personal best for the 30-year old.