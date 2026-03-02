Post Combine Browns Mock Draft: Cleveland Trades Back While Solving Biggest Needs

Coming out of the 2026 NFL Combine, it really feels as if this year's Cleveland Browns mock drafts will be all over the place.

Without a clear answer at quarterback, the Browns should use the NFL Draft to repair their offense while acquiring trade chips for a 2027 draft class headlined by Arch Manning and Dante Moore.

The Browns swear that Dillon Gabriel isn’t the forgotten quarterback. But both GM Andrew Berry and new head coach Todd Monken sounded willing to host a quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Yet still, it feels like the team is exploring adding another passer.

It might be hard to acquire 2027 draft capital because of the expected rookie QB gold rush, but the Browns pull it off in this mock draft.

Here’s what the Browns could do in the first three rounds:

Trade back a few spots with division rival

Inner-division trades are rare – but anything is possible on draft night. In 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles traded up two spots with their division rival to acquire DeVonta Smith. The Cowboys moved back two slots and selected Micah Parsons.

Berry set a precedent to allow trades with the Cincinnati Bengals when he shipped Joe Flacco off for a fifth-round pick.

In this mock draft simulation, the Browns drop back to No. 10 overall, allowing the Bengals to select Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey at No. 6. The Browns gained Cincinnati’s first-round pick in 2027 while selecting left tackle Monroe Freeling out of Georgia.

Berry already landed Cleveland’s starting right tackle, Tytus Howard, from the Houston Texans for a fifth-round pick the day after the NFL Combine. That trade allows the Browns to take a huge swing on an unbelievably gifted athlete in Freeling who has plenty of upside to be a long-term left tackle in the NFL.

Even though the Browns helped Cincinnati select a premium pass rusher, acquiring a first-round pick in 2027 will be paramount. A team like the Bengals could be more willing to part with their choice since they already have a quarterback. Within the division? Probably not. But a small trade down like this for Freeling still makes sense, especially if the Browns can add a future pick.

Double down with No. 24 overall

In this simulation, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson was off the board to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Denver Broncos came calling with a 2027 second-round pick to slide up six spots and selected wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who could be in play for the Browns. But the talented Indiana receiver is a year older than Berry typically likes first-round draft prospects.

At No. 30, the Browns select Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion. The 6-footer has decent size at 196 pounds, but elite short-area burst and quickness that could make him an ideal fit in Monken’s offense.

This first-round helps the Browns add talent to their offensive line and wide receiver groups while adding additional first and second-round draft picks in 2027 to address quarterback next year.

No. 39 overall brings first draft surprise

While fixing the offense needs to be the focus, the Browns have a few defensive needs.

Starting safety Grant Delpit is coming off of a career-best season and 2026 is his last year under contract with the Browns. Would Berry hand another extension to a safety with previous injuries at age 30? While the Browns received above adequate play from Ronnie Hickman, new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has a PhD understanding of defensive backfields.

In Round 2, the Browns select LSU safety A.J. Haulcy, who projects as a Day 1 starter. He’s versatile enough to play both safety positions and fluid enough to contribute in the secondary. Could be a really fun prospect for Rutenberg.

Third-round reunion for Todd Monken

With their final pick in the Top 100, the Browns make Georgia tight end Oscar Delp’s dreams come true. Delp met with the Browns at the NFL Combine and expressed his desire to reunite with his former college coordinator, Todd Monken.

Georgia TE Oscar Delp played for Todd Monken and formally met with the Cleveland Browns at the NFL Combine.



“I chose Georgia and part of the reason was because of Coach Monken… to be able to play for him again would be amazing.” pic.twitter.com/fTHfsHUmxe — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) February 26, 2026

Last year, the Browns hit a home run in the third-round when they selected Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green. The rookie tight end led the team in receiving yards last year.

Delp would be a younger replacement for David Njoku who caught 70 passes and nine touchdowns during his four seasons with the Bulldogs.

