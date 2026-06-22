NFL Finally Announces Cleveland Browns Training Camp Dates for 2026 Offseason

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their mandatory offseason program last week.



The Browns now have a few weeks off until they’re required to report to Berea for training camp. From that point, the team will be working towards the preseason and that first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

On Monday afternoon, the NFL announced their training camp schedules across the league. Now, Browns fans finally know when their training camp starts.

Browns training camp report dates released

The Browns rookie will report to Berea on July 23.

Browns veterans will report to Berea on July 28. From that point, the entire team will be together inside of the team’s facility for their first training camp under new head coach Todd Monken.

The league also announced that Cleveland will host the Buffalo Bills on August 20 for joint practices. The Browns will host the Bills later that week in their second preseason game of the season.

Cleveland Browns rookies will report to training camp on July 23rd. Veterans will report on July 28th.



The Browns will host the Buffalo Bills for joint practice on August 20th. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 22, 2026

What to expect during Browns training camp

Cleveland’s quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will bleed into training camp.

Even though Monken initially hoped to name a starting quarterback coming out of spring practices, the 60-year-old head coach said he’s seen enough from both quarterbacks to keep the competition alive.

Watson reportedly started the competition with an inside edge on Sanders as a veteran quarterback that led the NFL in passing back in 2020. But Sanders progressed very nicely and Monken wasn’t willing to call the competition until he gets an opportunity to watch the Browns in padded practices later this summer.

Outside of the quarterbacks, Cleveland’s in line for another big year from their rookie class. Left tackle Spencer Fano will be tested against new pass rusher Jared Verse. Both rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston will take the field for their first camp, and will complement Jerry Jeudy later in the summer.

The Browns will also need their fifth starter on the offensive line to be identified. Fano, Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson and Tytus Howard have just about locked up starting jobs. But Monken’s fifth starter on the offensive line has yet to be determined, and will influence which positions the rest of the starting lineup will play.

Training camp is always the start of a busy NFL season. The Browns will be able to answer some serious questions about their football team and will finally be preparing to start their season.